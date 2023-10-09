11:11 Media Launches The "Be An Icon" Collection by Paris Hilton of Home & Kitchen Products Exclusively at Walmart

In Partnership with Epoca, the Cultural Icon and Successful Entrepreneur will Launch a New Collection That Makes Any Kitchen "Sliv" in Style on October 25th In-Stores Nationwide and Online

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Hilton and her next-gen media company, 11:11 Media , have teamed up with Walmart to exclusively launch Paris Hilton's "Be An Icon" Collection of kitchen and home products. The collaboration will introduce a suite of cookware, bakeware, serveware, cutlery, drinkware and accessories catering to the most chic home cooks and entertainers. The collection is set to launch in select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com starting on October 25th, 2023.

Photography by Brendan Forbes/ KGM Entertainment Inc

The "Be An Icon" collection will feature over 20 products such as non-stick cookware sets, cosmetic mini fridges, iridescent glitter drinkware, tea and coffee items, cutlery sets and entertaining essentials. The assortment was thoughtfully curated by Paris Hilton herself to reflect her distinct style, featuring iconic colors, glitter, along with metallic and glam finishes that will create a sense of fashion and trendiness in the kitchen and home. The prices in the line will range from $6.97-$79.00.

"I enjoy being in the kitchen and I wanted the products I use to cook, to reflect my signature style. The "Be An Icon" collection at Walmart is glamorous and functional" said Paris Hilton (CEO of 11:11 Media). "Cooking is a bonding experience, and I curated every item in the collection to be fun, elevated, and giftable" she added.

The product line is being manufactured by Epoca International, LLC , a leader in the houseware industry for over 25 years, who owns and licenses several brands of products.

"Working with Paris on the brand she has created has been a fun collaboration. Paris' clear vision of what she wants in her product line and her unique touches she adds to every product helps us make the collection uniquely hers," said Brian Melzer, CEO of Epoca International, LLC. He continues, "I'm incredibly proud to stand behind someone who embodies the essence of female empowerment like Paris Hilton does. Paris shows people that they can achieve anything they set their minds to."

Consumers who purchase an item from the "Be An Icon" collection will have a chance to be featured on Paris' social media pages using #BeAnIcon, which amasses a total audience of over 64 million. Paris will also be going live on TalkShopLive October 11 to premiere a select number of items from the collection ahead of the Walmart launch, with a surprise special guest. Fans can tune in on October 11 at https://bit.ly/48orerv

About Epoca International LLC

Epoca International is a designer and distributor of consumer houseware products. Epoca is meeting the demands of a new era of fast fulfillment and social commerce. With a growing catalog of both proprietary and licensed brands, Epoca develops and nurtures their own brand assets and partners with influential media brands to interpret their brand language as in-demand products. Since Epoca's cutting-edge dive into the social commerce market with Buzzfeed's Tasty in 2018, which is exclusive to Walmart, Epoca is continuing to explore driving awareness with Buzzfeed's massive audience.

Epoca's portfolio includes Ecolution Cookware, Primula Beverage Products, Tasty kitchenware, Goodful kitchenware, Cooking Light home goods, Country Living kitchenware, and the Paris Hilton Home Collection, as well as a variety of private label retailer offerings, which are sold in over 40,000 locations in 18 countries at major retailers and online. Epoca products have been recognized for their forward-thinking, consumer and environmentally-focused design, and have received honors including many Good Design awards from Chicago Athenaeum, a museum of architecture and design, as well as the Red Dot Product Design Awards.

To learn more about the company, please visit www.epoca.com .

About 11:11 Media

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, digital and web3, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experiences and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

