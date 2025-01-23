111SKIN JOINS FORCES WITH SKKY PARTNERS

Founded in 2012 by world-renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, 111SKIN champions clinically inspired formulations, highly effective active ingredients, and breakthrough technologies. Leveraging Dr. Yannis's decades of experience successfully treating patients in London's 111 Harley Street Clinic, 111SKIN's pioneering advancements include the breakthrough, proprietary NAC Y2 ingredient complex. Widely recognized among celebrities, A-listers, and high-profile makeup artists, 111SKIN is also beloved by the most reputable editors and industry bodies, with more than 25 awards received for its skincare innovations in 2024 alone.

The partnership aligns with SKKY's ambition to support high-quality, enduring and growing companies that consumers love. SKKY brings together investment expertise with a deep understanding of the modern consumer, culture, social platforms, and an array of distribution channels to support the growth of the companies in which it invests.

"We are excited to join forces with visionary partners that will help us write the future success story of our brand," said Dr Yannis and Eva Alexandrides, co- founders of 111SKIN. "The SKKY Partners team has tremendous experience working with distinctive, growth-oriented brands. They are passionate champions of our core values and share our drive for excellence," added CEO Vanessa Goddevrind.

David Brisske, SKKY Partners Managing Director, said, "Eva, Yannis, Vanessa, and the 111SKIN team have created and nurtured a coveted brand with world-class products and a loyal customer base, which fits perfectly with SKKY's strategy. 111SKIN has a strong foundation and significant ongoing potential, and we are honored to partner with the founders and leadership for the next phase of growth."

Goldman Sachs International acted as sole placement agent on the transaction, and Raymond James served as financial advisor to SKKY Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT 111SKIN:

Founded in 2012 by world-renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides, 111SKIN is a global skincare brand that bridges the gap between clinical science and glamour. Leveraging Dr Yannis' expertise across thousands of surgeries, he first launched the now best-selling Repair Serum to help his patients accelerate the healing process following procedures. From adapting cryotherapy to championing bio cellulose in face masks on a global scale, 111SKIN's skincare advancements deliver visible results. Further information is available at 111SKIN.com and via @111SKIN on social media.

ABOUT SKKY PARTNERS:

SKKY Partners is a private equity firm that seeks to partner with high-growth, market-leading branded consumer companies. The firm's primary focus is on identifying culturally relevant brands that deliver outstanding products and services, drive emotional connectivity and meet the needs of the modern consumer. SKKY Partners pursues both control and active minority investments across subsectors that include beauty & personal care; health & wellness; food & beverage; apparel, accessories and footwear; luxury and hospitality. Further information on SKKY Partners is available at www.skky.com as well as @skkypartners on Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL:

Goldman Sachs International ("GSI"), which is authorized in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting as placement agent to 111Skin Ltd and no-one else in connection with the transaction described in this announcement. Neither GSI nor its affiliates, nor their respective partners, directors, officers, employees or agents are responsible to anyone other than client for providing the protections afforded to clients of GSI or for providing advice in connection with the transaction described in this announcement or for any other matters referred to herein.

