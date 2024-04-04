11600 Audelia Rd, LLC Completes $21 Million Acquisition of Eleven600 in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 11600 Audelia Rd, LLC purchased multifamily residential property, Eleven600, for $21 million. Located in Dallas, Eleven600 was acquired on April 3, 2024, with the total Real Property value of $21,020,000. Eleven600, located at 11600 Audelia Rd in Dallas, offers easy access to I-635 for work commutes or nearby entertainment destinations.

This family-friendly, gated, residential community offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, each with a fully-equipped kitchen, new cabinetry, modern lighting, large closets and a patio/balcony. The controlled-access property includes multiple active community gathering spaces and amenities such as a clubhouse with a pool table, fitness center, sparkling pool, soccer court, playground and BBQ/picnic area. Located within the acclaimed Richardson Independent School District, families enjoy easy access to top-ranked schools, within 2 miles of the property. Lake Highlands Park, located within a few miles of the property, offers additional recreational amenities, such as volleyball courts, tennis courts, pool and playground.

For more information on Eleven600, visit the website – https://eleven600apartments.com/

Photos of Eleven600 - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/efb6t5i9bccqi8s08u5po/AAxv6Qrt57hAywwr6J7d1h0?rlkey=v18v9ot5gn0zu73eag4dxdvt3&dl=0

SOURCE 11600 Audelia Rd, LLC