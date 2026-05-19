117 Partners Exploring Assistance for Potential Anti-Weaponization Fund Claimants

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 117 Partners announced today that it is evaluating opportunities to assist individuals and businesses that may have potential claims arising from the recently announced federal "Anti-Weaponization Fund" and related compensation processes reportedly tied to alleged government targeting, unlawful disclosures, debanking, investigatory conduct, or other related harms.

Potential claimants may include, among others, individuals impacted by alleged IRS disclosure violations, businesses or individuals claiming improper debanking or financial exclusion, January 6 defendants and related parties, cryptocurrency and fintech firms alleging discriminatory treatment, and other parties who believe they may have suffered damages arising from government action or misconduct.

117 Partners stated that it is currently evaluating:

claimant advisory and claim-preparation assistance,

claim monetization and liquidity solutions,

potential claim aggregation structures,

and financing arrangements for eligible claimants.

"Many individuals and businesses potentially impacted by these issues may not fully understand the claims process, evidentiary requirements, or how to position a claim in a way that maximizes the likelihood of efficient review and recovery," said Thomas Braziel of 117 Partners. "We believe there may be a substantial need for assistance in organizing documentation, evaluating potential damages, and navigating what could become a large and complex claims process."

Individuals, law firms, litigation groups, and businesses that believe they may have a potential claim — or that are seeking assistance understanding the process, evaluating monetization options, or preparing submissions in a manner designed to facilitate expeditious review — are encouraged to contact 117 Partners.

117 Partners noted that the claims process and eligibility standards remain subject to further governmental guidance, rulemaking, and legal developments.

About 117 Partners LLC

117 Partners LLC is a Georgia-based special situations and advisory firm focused on the sourcing, evaluation, and acquisition of distressed and alternative claims assets. The firm's activities span IEEPA tariff refund claims, international trade creditor claims, and bankruptcy estate acquisitions. 117 Partners combines deep transactional experience with a disciplined due diligence framework to deliver speed and certainty to both buyers and sellers of complex claims.

Media & Transaction Inquiries:

117 Partners LLC

130 Canal St., #602, Pooler, GA 31322

Thomas Braziel

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.117partners.com

SOURCE 117 Partners