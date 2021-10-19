$11M Invested in Camping App The Dyrt to Nearly Double Team Size

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 camping app with the most active camping community in the world, recently closed an over-subscribed Series B round of funding led by Realization Capital Partners. The investment, combined with strong revenue from The Dyrt PRO, has the company adding 30 new roles to its current remote team of 40.

The Dyrt co-founders Sarah Smith and Kevin Long

"The Dyrt was built by campers to solve issues they ran into; and as a result has built an incredibly engaged community of campers that contribute a continual stream of reviews and helpful content. The engagement shows in their data, and The Dyrt is uniquely positioned to win the camping vertical thanks to their awesome users," says Realization Capital Partners' Kevin Iudicello, who will be joining The Dyrt's board of directors.

Unlike other niche camping apps, The Dyrt has focused on building a camping-for-all community — tent campers, dispersed campers, RVers and glampers — and has crowd-sourced over 4 million photos, reviews and tips of 44,000 campgrounds across the US.

"Our mission has always been to make it easier for anyone anywhere in the US to go camping," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "Our new open job postings across technology, marketing and support allow us to really scale up toward the realization of our vision, this $11 million Series B funding marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter."

"The camping industry is growing at a rapid pace, with over 4 million Americans who went camping for the first time this year," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "There are so many different reasons for this increase in popularity. People need breaks from the hustle culture, parents want their kids to have less screen time, there's heightened awareness for the environment. And, of course, the effects of the pandemic have people just wanting to be outside more often."

The Dyrt has come a long way since Smith launched it back in 2013 after growing frustrated over not being able to find adequate campground information online. Now, a different camper comes to The Dyrt every second. As it grows, the Dyrt continues to outpace tech and outdoors industry standards with a workforce comprised of 50 percent women .

"Both in what it does and how it does it, The Dyrt is an exciting company at the very forefront of the outdoors tech industry," says Iudicello. "The team Kevin and Sarah have built is truly phenomenal, and I can't wait to see what they are able to accomplish with the talent they are currently adding."

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 4 million user-generated reviews and tips for US campgrounds, The Dyrt is the largest source of camping information and the Apple and Google Play App Stores' No. 1-ranked camping app. The Dyrt helps campers find their ideal destinations by collecting reviews, photos and videos from fellow campers through the app. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find free camping areas on public lands, use the app offline and more. www.thedyrt.com

