11North Partners Appoints Ekta Patel as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 11North Partners announced today Ekta Patel has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective February 3, 2026. Based in the firm's New York office, Ms. Patel will report to Brian Harper, Founder and Managing Partner. In her role, Ms. Patel will oversee firmwide operations, coordination across asset management, and platform infrastructure, supporting the firm's existing portfolio while enabling future growth initiatives.

Ms. Patel's appointment follows 11North's $1.6 billion core plus capital raise alongside Bain Capital and reflects 11North's continued focus on building a scaled, institutional-quality operating platform focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based open-air retail strategies.

"11North has evolved into a multi-platform owner and operator backed by long-term global institutional capital," said Brian Harper, Founder and Managing Partner of 11North Partners. "Ekta brings deep operating experience, disciplined execution, and a collaborative leadership style that aligns directly with our culture and long-term vision. I am excited to partner with her as we continue to scale the platform thoughtfully and with precision."

Ms. Patel brings decades of experience across real estate operations, investment management, and institutional platform building. She joins 11North from Bain Capital Real Estate, where she played a significant role in charting the joint venture's strategy and in its first investments. Prior to Bain Capital, Ms. Patel held key leadership roles at AEW and Brookfield, where she was responsible for operational strategy, portfolio management coordination, governance, and investor reporting across complex real estate platforms. Within these roles, she worked closely with investment, asset management, finance, and capital markets teams to drive consistency, efficiency, and execution at scale.

"I am honored to join 11North at such a formative and exciting stage of its growth," said Ms. Patel. "The firm has built a differentiated platform rooted in discipline, partnership, and long-term value creation. I've had the pleasure to witness this differentiation first-hand, and look forward to continue working with Brian and the entire team to strengthen the operating foundation and support the firm's continued expansion."

About 11North Partners

11North Partners is a real estate investment firm redefining the modern retail landscape through disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and data-driven performance. The firm owns and operates a portfolio of market-leading retail assets diversified across geographies and formats, with a focus on quality, superior risk-adjusted returns and long-term value creation.

