11Sight Receives Prestigious Recognition from the International Trade Council

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 11Sight, the leading and award-winning customer engagement platform designed for sales and marketing teams, was announced as the Top Placer in the information technology category during the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony on October 14, 2021. The International Trade Council's Go Global Awards celebrate the companies driving the economy forward through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

Since 1956, the International Trade Council has been engaging business leaders across 179 countries, offering unparalleled access to industry-specific trade data, business introductions, networking opportunities, education, insights, and government advocacy.

11Sight innovative platform enabled thousands of businesses to thrive during one of the most challenging times of this century. With 11Sight, customers can now connect to businesses via video, audio, or chat with one click from any online channel. The platform also includes video conferencing rooms, PBX and call center call orchestration capabilities, sales intelligence tools, and sales and marketing technology solutions integration.

"Winning an award is no small feat. We received a total of 6,416 entries, coming from organizations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing," said Kristal Parcon, head of the Awards Committee. "We are humbled by organizations such as 11Sight who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience, and innovation, while embracing change and supported their employees and communities in a way never seen before."

"Delivering real impact and value through innovation is at the core of everything we do at 11Sight," said Aleks Gollu, CEO of 11Sight. "We are very humbled and would like to thank all the judges for this recognition. We've experienced immense growth during the past year as more and more organizations around the globe have realized the benefits of video and omnichannel communication tools for connecting with customers and delivering on their promises."

About 11Sight

11Sight Customer Engagement Platform provides the fastest way to connect, the simplest way to engage, and the shortest path to revenue with one click person-to-person interactions from anywhere on the web. Today, 11Sight's browser-based and mobile one-click video, audio, chat, and web conferencing solutions empower thousands of organizations across the globe to increase sales, effectively support customers, and get work done faster. For more information, please visit https://11sight.com.

About the Awards

Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council's Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review/selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening / ranking phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms, and financial institutions.

While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognized and honored by their peers, it also goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The program aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships, and build on their existing knowledge and connections.

For more information about the Go Global Awards, please visit www.goglobalawards.org

For more information about the International Trade Council, please visit www.tradecouncil.org

