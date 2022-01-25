11Sight Welcomes Jason Carver as Vice President of Product Management

BERKELEY, Calif, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --11Sight, the #1 inbound video call and customer engagement platform designed for revenue teams, announces the appointment of Jason Carver as the new Vice President of Product Management, a key addition to the leadership team at the company. Jason will lead the product management team and drive the ongoing growth of 11Sight's product suite.

"Jason brings the experience and leadership skills that we need to take our platform to the next level," said Aleks Gollu, CEO of 11Sight. "Our recent growth and the opportunity ahead created the perfect scenario for us to bring an executive of Jason's caliber aboard."

Carver brings more than 15 years as head of product and entrepreneur in residence specializing in scaling teams, product-led growth, and establishing successful enterprise platforms to his new role at 11Sight. Jason also brings a myriad of experiences in partnering with Fortune 1,000 customers while simultaneously simplifying solutions to democratize technology advancements for mid-market and small businesses. Most recently, Carver held the role of VP of product management for RiskLens and senior executive positions at LACKSTACK, 2nd Watch, and site|folio.

"11Sight pioneered the development of inbound video call technology and is simplifying, accelerating, and humanizing the digital experience through video engagements for sales and marketing teams," said Jason Carver. "I'm looking forward to bringing the value of my deep experience in product management and development to this amazing company, our customers, and adding to the team's current success."

About 11Sight

11Sight's Inbound Video Call and Customer Engagement Platform provides the fastest way to connect, the simplest way to engage, and the shortest path to revenue with one click person-to-person interactions from anywhere on the web. Today, 11Sight's browser-based and mobile one-click video, audio, chat, and web conferencing solutions empower thousands of organizations across the globe to increase sales, effectively support customers, and get work done faster. 11Sight has recently been named a FrontRunner by Gartner and it's an Alchemist Accelerator graduate. For more information, please visit https://11sight.com.

