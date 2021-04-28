11TEN Innovation Partners Named One of Atlanta's Fastest Growing Companies

ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 11TEN Innovation Partners is proud to announce that it has received a 2021 Pacesetter Award as designated by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Each year, the publication compiles a list of the top 100 fastest growing companies in Atlanta's 20-county metro area based on sales growth and revenue. The companies selected must experience a two-year growth in sales of more than 50% and garner revenue between $1 million and $300 million in 2020. 11TEN Innovation Partners was ranked 35th on the list.

"We help companies grow by powering their innovation ecosystem programs, and we are extremely proud to appear in this prestigious list from the Atlanta Business Chronicle," said James Lewis, co-founder and CEO for 11TEN Innovation Partners. "The award reflects the hard work of our team and the reception in the marketplace for 11TEN's Demand-Driven Innovation™ model that brings companies together to rapidly develop and pilot novel solutions in healthcare and other fields. We are actively looking to expand our business through the addition of new corporate partners and new team members who are passionate about making an impact through innovation and partnerships."

11TEN develops and manages strategy, innovation, and venture programs for Fortune 500 companies. The company is transforming the corporate innovation space by identifying real-world problems and curating partner ecosystems to incubate and accelerate new solutions. 11TEN is primarily focused on healthcare and works closely with organizations like Emory Healthcare, Philips, Novo Nordisk, and Verizon to accelerate solutions to market and foster partnerships with early-stage companies.

For more information on 11TEN Innovation Partners and its collaborative approach, visit here.

About 11TEN Innovation Partners

11TEN Innovation Partners accelerates value and impact in healthcare by solving real-world problems with structured innovation ecosystems and collaborative teams. Our Demand-Driven Innovation™ methodology creates a framework for forging effective alliances between healthcare companies and synergistic organizations to help them activate meaningful solutions. The 11TEN approach, used by partners like Emory Healthcare and Verizon, reduces internal innovation roadblocks and provides leading perspectives that address healthcare challenges. Our healthcare ecosystem contains world-class talent, cutting-edge technologies, and access to funding to rapidly prototype and pilot solutions in real-world settings, accelerating their path to market. Based in Atlanta, 11TEN operates the first healthcare-focused 5G human-centered design lab and is excited to help businesses prepare for the future in today's ever-changing digital environment. To learn more, please visit www.11TEN.com.

Media Contact:

Virginia Cochran

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]





SOURCE 11TEN Innovation Partners