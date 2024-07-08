11th Annual BBQ for the Troops Fundraisers Set to Take Place at 65 Chicagoland New-Car Dealers

Since the program's inception, Chicagoland dealers have rallied to raise more than $1.1 million to support the USO. Post this

Expanding the program to a month-long endeavor, participating dealerships will also be making a donation to the USO for every test drive at the dealership in the month of July.

Since the program's inception, CATA dealers have rallied to raise more than $1.1 million to support USO programs and services with more than 600 fundraisers taking place.

"Supporting the USO and local service members and their families is a cause everyone can rally around, and what better organization to drive the effort than the local new-car dealers who are already pillars of their communities," said Jason Roberts, Chicago Automobile Trade Association chairman. "What the dealers have been able to achieve over the last ten years of this program is incredible and we are grateful to everyone who has contributed to this collective fundraising effort that is so crucial to support our troops."

"The support of service members' hometown communities and local new-car dealerships has allowed the USO to positively impact more than 300,000 service members and their families annually through hundreds of programs and services as well as our USO Centers across Illinois," said Christopher Schmidt, USO Executive Director. "Neighbors helping neighbors through initiatives like BBQ for the Troops makes communities even stronger and joining your local dealership for their BBQ in July is a great way to get involved!"

"From the USO and all those who serve our nation, we thank all of the participating dealers and their communities for the generous support," Schmidt continued.

For those who can't visit a dealer BBQ for the Troops event on July 13, fundraising will take place online throughout the entire month of July. Those interested can also make a donation online at https://one.bidpal.net/bbq4troops/browse/donation.

To find the full listing of CATA dealer BBQ for the Troops fundraisers, visit https://www.cata.info/2024-BBQ-for-the-Troops. For more information about the USO, visit Illinois.USO.org.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.

About USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

