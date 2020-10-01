11th Annual Cade Prize Announces Winning Innovations from Inventors and Entrepreneurs in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention is proud to announce the 2020 First Place Cade Prize Winner – Nutrivert for its Nutrivert Antibiotic Replacement. Congratulations to added Cade Prize Winners: Second Place Winner – Redhill Scientific for its Thin Film Plasma Reactors, Third Place Winner – Adaptive Neural Systems Laboratory for its Neural-Enabled Prosthetic Hand System, Fourth Place Winner – Covanos for its C-HEART, and Fifth Place Winner – Structured Monitoring Products for its VetGuardian.

These five Cade Prize Winners share $50,000 in Prizes and each winner also receives $2,000 of in-kind legal services.

"We were inspired by the high-caliber of innovative Cade Prize submissions. It is thrilling to see such important innovation happening throughout the region, and we are honored to identify and celebrate innovation with the Cade Prize," said Richard Miles, co-founder of the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention. "We want to thank our esteemed panel of judges from Alabama, Florida and Georgia," Miles added.

The Cade Prize Awards Ceremony was hosted virtually on September 30th from the Cade Museum in Gainesville, Florida. The featured speaker was Chad Corbitt whose Tutor Matching Service won the inaugural Cade Prize over a decade ago, and is now in 500+ schools in 10 countries and enjoys a newly signed partnership with Amazon.

This year, the Cade Prize was expanded beyond Florida to also include Alabama and Georgia. The five Cade Prize winners were selected from 21 Fibonacci* Finalists, comprised of entries from independent groups and research universities throughout Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Alabama Fibonacci Finalists (in alphabetical order) were:

Company Name Innovation/Invention AI Metrics LLC AI Metrics MADE Health and Fitness LLC My MADE App Nutrivert Nutrivert OncoSpherix Small molecule dual HIF 1 and 2 inhibitors







Florida Fibonacci Finalists (in alphabetical order) were

Company Name Innovation/Invention Adaptive Neural Systems Laboratory Neural-Enabled Prosthetic Hand System Agriculture Intelligence Agroview Aviana Molecular Technologies, LLC Digital Biosensing Platform with Artificial Intelligence BIUWAVE LLC Hybrid Biometic Underwater Vehicle



Cognosetta, Inc. CS0022-class compounds for the treatment of tinnitus Connected Wise LLC Smart Vision V2X System Engineering Technologies, LLC The Platypus Lightguard Lightguard MARVLOUS Multimedia Augmented Reality Vocabulary Learning (MARVL) application Nhu Energy Advanced Systems for Clean Energy Transformation (ASCEnT) PQSecure Tech Suite-Q Redhill Scientific Thin Film Plasma Reactors Stentiford Safety Services Sten Step Structured Monitoring Products VetGuardian

Georgia Fibonacci Finalists (in alphabetical order) were:

Company Name Innovation/Invention COMB COMB Covanos C-HEART Precision MedCare, LLC Noninvasive Precision Detection of Liver Fibrosis









The Cade Prize celebrates pre-seed and seed stage innovations and has been an important part of the journey to market for past Finalists and Winners.

The Cade Prize thanks Scott Mackenzie, Cade Prize Awards Ceremony Chair, Presenting Media Sponsor Florida Trend Magazine, and added sponsors, the Community Foundation of North Central Florida, COX Communications, Gainesville Sun and Saliwanchik, Lloyd & Eisenschenk (SLE Patents).

For future Cade Prize announcements and to learn more about the Cade Museum, visit https://www.cademuseum.org/.

About the Cade Museum

In 2004, Dr. James Robert Cade and his family began work on the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention in Gainesville, Florida. The Cade's mission is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. Dr. Cade, a physician and professor of medicine at the University of Florida, was best known as the leader of the team that invented Gatorade in 1965. The Cade Museum is located at 811 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. An independent 501(c)(3) public foundation, the museum receives no operational funding from federal, state, or local governments, or the University of Florida. Visit CadeMuseum.org for more information.

*In mathematics, the Fibonacci numbers, form a sequence called the Fibonacci sequence, such that each number is the sum of the two preceding ones, starting from 0 and 1. Fibonacci numbers are strongly related to the golden ratio, a proportion commonly used in classical architecture and in the design of the Cade Museum.

