11th Annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One Returns October 11 - 14, 2018

The line-up of events taking place on the Festival's signature Pier 92 rooftop overlooking the Hudson River features of mix of fan-favorite classics and brand-new fêtes, including:

A kick-off supporting the Me Too Movement on Thursday, October 11 at Me Too at the Table hosted by Tarana Burke : A Celebration of Women In & Out of the Kitchen

at The return of the always popular Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray

A featured soirée to celebrate the 25 th birthday of Food Network , hosted by Alton Brown , Giada De Laurentiis , Bobby Flay and Ina Garten

, The family-friendly Coca-Cola Backyard BBQ presented by National Beef and Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by "Salt Bae" Nusret Gökçe & Jean-Georges Vongerichten

More intimate dinner experiences with renowned and critically-acclaimed chefs offer passionate gourmands the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with some of the world's best cuisine. This includes featured collaborations as part of the Bank of America Dinner Series presented by the Wall Street Journal with: Andrew Zimmern and David Shim; Suzanne Cupps, Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark; Marc Forgione, Frank DeCarlo and Mads Refslund; Tommaso De Simone and Marc Murphy; Michael Solomonov and Meir Adoni; Scott Conant and Michael Voltaggio; Dan Kluger and Michael Schwartz; Martha Stewart and Mark Strausman; Timon Balloo and Emeril Lagasse; Alex Guarnaschelli and Zak Stern; Michael Lomonaco and Pat LaFrieda; Georgette Farkas and Laetitia Rouabah; among others. Other iconic chefs from New York City who will host unique dining events during the Festival weekend include Joël Robuchon, Marcus Samuelsson and David Bouley; plus a Café Boulud 20th anniversary dinner hosted by Daniel Boulud and a special Benoit 10th anniversary dinner hosted by Alain Ducasse.

New parties like 90's Flashback Friday hosted by Rev Run, Breakfast Pajama Party, Drag Brunch hosted by Countess Luann de Lesseps, On The Rocks: Cocktails and Cool Bites hosted by Ted Allen, All About Cake hosted by Christina Tosi of Milk Bar, Hair of the Dog Brunch hosted by Anne Burrell, and more are accented by several events that are back by popular demand, including:

Chelsea Night Market hosted by top-rated radio host Elvis Duran and popular morning television personality Rosanna Scotto

hosted by top-rated radio host and popular morning television personality Tacos & Tequila hosted by Aarón Sánchez

Aperitivo! hosted by Debi Mazar & Gabriele Corcos

& Rock & Roll Sushi hosted by Masaharu Morimoto

Farmer's Market Brunch hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian

Family Ice Cream Fun-dae hosted by Duff Goldman

Pigs & Pours hosted by Robert Irvine

Broadway Tastes hosted by David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

& Rooftop Rosé at The Top of The Standard hosted by Katie Lee

. . . and more!

Between NYCWFF and its sister Festival, Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®), which takes place each February in Miami, Florida, more than $39 million has been raised to benefit the respective charities for each Festival. Beyond the funds raised, both Festivals draw attention to the vibrant dining culture in their respective cities, provide economic stimulus in their communities and serve as an invaluable platform to drive awareness, engaging and inspiring people to get involved in philanthropic activities.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by and benefits the No Kid Hungry® campaign and Food Bank For New York City, with 100% of the Festival's net proceeds helping fight hunger. The Festival has raised more than $11 million to date for these hunger-relief organizations. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In September 2017, BizBash named the Festival the #3 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the fifth year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

About Food Bank For New York City

For 35 years, Food Bank For New York City has been the city's major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs. Nearly one in five New Yorkers relies on Food Bank for food and other resources. Food Bank takes a strategic, multifaceted approach that provides meals and builds capacity in the neediest communities, while raising awareness and engagement among all New Yorkers. Through its network of more than 1,000 charities and schools citywide, Food Bank provides food for nearly 63 million free meals for New Yorkers in need. Food Bank For New York City's income support services, including food stamps (also known as SNAP) and free tax assistance for the working poor, put more than $110 million each year into the pockets of New Yorkers, helping them to afford food and achieve greater dignity and independence. In addition, Food Bank's nutrition education programs and services empower more than 50,000 children, teens and adults to sustain a healthy diet on a low budget. Working toward long-term solutions to food poverty, Food Bank develops policy and conducts research to inform community and government efforts. To learn more about how you can help, please visit foodbanknyc.org.

