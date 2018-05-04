The sponsors committed to raising awareness about kidney disease include Century Healthcare, 3 Arts Entertainment, AfterShokz, Allen & Anita Kohl, Alveo Technologies, Axis Capital, Baltaire Restaurant, Beer Pong Golf, Boulevard Management, Bunnin Chevrolet Cadillac, The Gilbert and Jacki Cisneros Foundation, City National Bank, CoachLabs, Coca-Cola, Combi Charitable Foundation, Committed U, Companion Life, Curtis & Co. Watches, El Chicano Productions, Endemol Shine Group, Fifty150 Brand, Glenmorangie, HBO, Healthcare Highways Rx, Ken Corday of Days of Our Lives, King Taco, MGO Wealth Advisors, Moët Hennessy USA, Municipal Packaging, OnCore Golf, PXG, Santo Mezquila, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Snoop's Premium Nutrients, Stacey & Larry Kohl, Sultana Distribution Services, UTA, Vektor Vodka, Vino Latino USA, WebTPA, WBBO, Sheryl Underwood Radio, ZORIZ Golf and more. Doris Bergman's Annual "Gratitude Lounge" featuring an assortment of luxury gifting.

Visit www.georgelopezfoundation.org and make a donation to help us continue our mission of creating positive, permanent change for underprivileged children, adults and military families confronting challenges in education and health, as well as increasing community awareness about kidney disease and organ donation.

For additional information or to take part in future events, contact:

Linda Small

Executive Director

George Lopez Foundation

818-986-9095

lindas@georgelopez.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/11th-annual-george-lopez-celebrity-golf-classic-300642678.html

SOURCE George Lopez Foundation

Related Links

http://www.georgelopezfoundation.org

