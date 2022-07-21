11th Annual ISS Research and Development Conference Set for In Person and Livestream Starting July 26

Conference open to media July 26-28 in person at the Omni Shoreham in Washington, D.C., and via livestream for those unable to attend

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The only conference dedicated to highlighting the importance of the International Space Station (ISS) and the benefits it brings humanity kicks off for the media and the general public on Tuesday, July 26, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. The International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) is an annual gathering connecting leaders and innovators to showcase how space-based research and technology development contribute scientific knowledge to our planet while also advancing commerce in low Earth orbit.

Starting on Tuesday, registrants will hear from NASA, the ISS National Lab, policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers on how the space station continues to enable valuable research and technology development. In addition, sessions will include investment analysts forecasting the financial future of low Earth orbit and many more fascinating subjects centered around this growing and critical industry! This Tuesday morning also includes a live downlink transmission from the space station when NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Jessica Watkins will provide their perspectives on living and working in space. To learn more about the sessions that will be held at ISSRDC and view the complete agenda, click here.

Conference keynote and plenary sessions will be available to members of the media who are unable to attend the conference in person via livestream. However, registration is required. Click here to register for ISSRDC as a member of the media.

For those interested in attending the conference in person, the physical address is as follows:

Omni Shoreham Hotel

2500 Calvert Street NW

Washington, D.C. 20008

202-234-0700

Media inquiries and requests for interviews with ISSRDC panelists and featured speakers should be directed to Patrick O'Neill, Public Affairs and Outreach Lead for the ISS National Laboratory, at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Patrick O'Neill

904-806-0035

[email protected]

SOURCE ISS National Lab