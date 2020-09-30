11th Annual National Hygiene Specialist® Excellence Award Recipient Announced by UMF Corporation

"Grady is committed to delivering the best medical care with humanity, compassion and kindness," said Greg Schnirel, environmental services general manager for Grady Memorial Hospital. "Mr. Jackson embodies that commitment. As a high-performance team member, he upholds the highest standards of cleanliness and always offers help to those in need. While exceeding leadership expectations is just one of the multitude of qualities that makes Mr. Jackson a success in all he is involved with, it's his passion for helping others that drives him."

Infection prevention has taken on more focus than ever as the world grapples with COVID-19. In healthcare, this has elevated the role of EVS departments, who not only prevent the spread of the virus, but also help reduce healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Prior to COVID-19, HAIs were responsible for more than two million infections, resulting in more than 100,000 deaths annually at an estimated cost of $147 billion. To fight COVID-19 and other infections the CDC recommends compliance with environmental control measures, including frequently cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces, to decrease risk among patients and healthcare workers.

"Essential workers, such as nurses, doctors, pharmacists, grocery store clerks and first responders, have been in the spotlight as frontline heroes during this difficult time," said UMF CEO George Clarke. "Less commonly acknowledged are the EVS staff who must clean and disinfect before, during and after COVID-19 cases come through their hospitals. UMF Corporation is committed to increasing awareness and recognition of all these dedicated professionals who are so critical in the battle against COVID-19 and HAIs. We established the Hygiene Specialist Excellence Award in order to recognize the essential contributions of EVS departments, and are honored to acknowledge Mr. Jackson this year. He serves as a first line of defense in ensuring the safety of patients and colleagues at Grady Memorial Hospital."

Mr. Jackson supervises and regularly assists with all aspects of EVS operations with an ever-present affable disposition and a can-do attitude. Whether assistance is required from a patient, co-worker, or client, he is always ready to help, all while ensuring that HAIs and other infectious agents are not a threat. He specializes in overseeing the nightly terminal cleaning of 24 operating rooms and other perioperative services spaces. Adds Schnirel, "Mr. Jackson stands tall on the frontline of infection prevention and has seen consistent success in meeting all key performance indicators in these areas."

As this year's recipient, Jackson will receive a vacation for two, including accommodation and airfare in Florida, or the cash equivalent.

