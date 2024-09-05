GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Annual NoHo CineFest is thrilled to announce its return, showcasing a diverse array of independent films from around the globe. From September 12th through the 15th, cinephiles and film enthusiasts will gather at the LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale for a captivating four-day celebration of creativity and storytelling.

11th Annual NoHo CineFest Film Festival Set to Light Up Glendale Next Week

This year's festival promises to deliver an eclectic mix of films, including Tapawingo with Jon Heder, In My Sleep with Lacey Chabert, and Glowzies, along with innovative shorts, such as the celebrity-filled Once More, Like Rain Man starring Bella Zoe Martinez, Matt Jones, Joe Mantegna, James Paxton, Sosie Bacon, and Sue Ann Pien. With a reputation for highlighting emerging talent and bold new voices, NoHo CineFest continues to be a vital platform for independent filmmakers.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy screenings of more than 90 carefully curated films that push the boundaries of conventional cinema. In addition to the diverse film slate, the festival will feature Q&A sessions with directors, panel discussions with industry professionals, and networking events, offering valuable insights into the art and business of filmmaking.

"We're incredibly excited to bring NoHo CineFest back to Glendale for our 11th year," said Festival Director Gustavo Sampaio. "This year's lineup exemplifies the vibrant spirit of independent cinema. We can't wait to share these remarkable stories and connect our audience with the talented filmmakers behind them."

The LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale will serve as the festival's hub, providing an exceptional viewing experience with its state-of-the-art facilities and gourmet dining options. Whether you're a local resident or visiting from afar, NoHo CineFest offers an immersive and engaging experience that celebrates the power of storytelling.

Tickets for the festival are now available and can be purchased online through the NoHo CineFest website. For more information on the film schedule, ticketing, and special events, please visit http://www.nohocinefest.com.

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of independent cinema and discover the next generation of filmmakers at the 11th Annual NoHo CineFest!

SOURCE North Hollywood CineFest