11th Gas Turbine Focus 2024 - Meet Industry Leaders and Business Opportunities

Conference & Exhibition Title: 11th Gas Turbine Focus 2024 Date: July 10, 2024 - July 12, 2024 Location: Chengdu, China Venue: Western China International Expo City Technology: Aero-engine, Gas turbine

The Gas Turbine Focus is an annual conference and exhibition that will cover all aspects of aero-engine and gas turbine technology and operations, with a focus on how industry-academia-research-application international collaboration supports and drives the development of aero-engine and gas turbine. The 11th Gas Turbine Focus 2024 (hereinafter called GTF2024) will take place from 10-12 July 2024 in Chengdu, China.

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, international organizations within the aero-engine and gas turbine industries are undergoing a signifi­cant phase of transformation. The establishment of a 'decarbonized society' to combat global warming, along with the realization of 'Society 5.0', has fundamentally reshaped existing societal frameworks. Science and technology will play pivotal roles in these societal reforms, necessitating further advancements in aero-engine and gas turbine and energy-related technologies.

What is the market demand and development trend of aero-engine and gas turbine?

How do technology clusters accelerate progress and de-risk deployment in the industries of aero-engine and gas turbine?

Will hydrogen fuels power the future and where will the hydrogen technology go?

With technological breakthroughs in small and medium-sized aero engines and the rise of low-altitude economies, what new application scenarios have emerged?

How can digitalization be a game-changer in the industries?

How to better cultivate talents for industrial development?

With these questions in mind, GTF2024 will bring together disruptors, their technology and their attitude with stakeholders across all modes and disciplines: to dialogue, to create insight and to promote collaboration. In shaping the future of aero-engine and gas turbine, we guarantee to be more expansive and multi-disciplined than any other events on the planet!

If you are OEMs & research Institutes & universities & end users, if you are solution providers in materials & components, auxiliary systems, manufacturing processes & equipment or software & systems, if you want to showcase your excellent demonstration projects, join us and book your booth before it's too late!

What Will You Learn at GTF2024?

GTF2024 will be held from July 10th -12th, 2024, including three simultaneous sub-conferences, namely Gas Turbine Focus, Aero Engine Focus and Gas Power Focus.



Gas Turbine Focus Aero Engine Focus Gas Power Focus July 10 All Day



Power Plant O&M Training

Workshop July 11 AM GTF 2024 Opening Ceremony PM Gas Turbine Focus (Strategic

Forum) Aero Engine Focus (Strategic

Forum) Gas Power Focus (Strategic

Forum) Belt and Road Overseas

Cooperation Forum



Women Scientist Forum VIP Gala Dinner (Invited Only) July 12 All Day Heavy Duty Gas Turbine

Technical Forum International Aero Engine

Innovation Forum Gas Turbine Intelligent O&M

and Power Plant Innovative

Development Forum Innovative Applications and

Technology Forum for Small,

Medium and Micro Gas

Turbine General Aviation Engine

Development Forum

Gas Turbine Intelligent O&M

and Power Plant Innovative

Velopment Forum



Materials Science and Applications Forum Additive Manufacturing and Advanced Processes Forum Academic Cooperation, Industry Development and Talent Cultivation Forum AM

Aero Engine Simulation

Technology Forum

Digitalization and Intelligent Manufacturing Forum Future Hydrogen Forum PM Aerodynamic Heat Transfer and Comprehensive Thermal Management Forum Industry Site Tour July 11-12

Exhibition Area Activities

Young Elite Scholars Forum Financial Investment Forum and Project Financing Roadshow Industrial Supply Chain Upstream and Downstream Coordination Seminar University-Enterprise Talent Fair Leaders' Booth Tour / Government or Industrial Park Promotion Conference / Product

Launch / Exhibitor Roadshow / Media Interview / VIP Business Match-Making Alumni Clubs: Beihang University, Tsinghua University, Xi'an Jiaotong University, etc.











What Makes GTF2024 Special?

The top conference & exhibition in aero-engine and gas turbine industries that helps open new market

10,000+ square meters of exhibition area, 5,000+ participants, 800+ enterprises, and 5,000+ professional buyers. China's high-end equipment manufacturing industry is steadily rising in the global supply chain, and occupies an increasingly expanding proportion in the export structure. Don't miss the chance to join this promising market and explore new business opportunities!

40+ hours in-depth sharing from 200+ industry leaders. Discussing the industry's biggest concerns from a global perspective: how to boost the R&D of cutting-edge technologies, how to use the risk-sharing mechanism to obtain more application opportunities for new products and how to better cultivate young talents?

Boost the integration of industry, universities, research institutes and financial institutes

GTF2024 leads the future trend of aero-engine and gas turbine industries, and creates an integrated cooperation and exchange platform by bringing together end users, OEMs, suppliers of core components and auxiliary systems, research institutes, universities and other parties, so as to help the talent training, academic exchanges, cooperation and innovation of the industries.

Business matchmaking service for a better supply chain ecosystem

Networking is at the heart of GTF2024. Today, you can find information using various resources, including search engines, social media, big data, etc. However, the data or information is complex and dispersed, making it nearly impossible for businesses to find helpful information. As a result, GTF2024 provides 1v1 business matchmaking service to help you obtain the most accurate information and contact the most relevant decision-makers.

About GTF

Since the successful holding of the first conference in 2014, GTF has devoted itself to the gas turbine industry for nearly ten years. It always adheres to the role of a professional platform in the form of "conference + exhibition", and is committed to unblocking the communication channel between the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain.

