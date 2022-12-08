11th Hour Racing and Protect Our Winters Join Forces to Maximize Impact

Inspiring environmental stewardship through sports, adventure and film

NEWPORT, R.I., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by its mission to promote collaborative change for ocean health, 11th Hour Racing announced its sponsorship of Protect Our Winters (POW), a U.S.-based organization that works with outdoor enthusiasts to protect the places and lifestyles they love from climate change.

11th Hour Racing and POW will collaborate on two key initiatives designed to showcase the influential role that the more than 50 million people who recreate outdoors, what POW calls the Outdoor State, have in protecting our world today and for future generations.

World-champion freeskier and POW Alliance Member Jess Hotter skis down Mt. Aspiring in New Zealand. Photo credit: Miles Holden / 11th Hour Racing Professional offshore sailing outfit 11th Hour Racing Team sails in Rhode Island Sound, just off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island, USA. Photo credit: Brian Nevins / 11th Hour Racing

Specifically, 11th Hour Racing will support the creation and distribution of three POW Alliance Grants projects in 2022-2023. The grants support films, events, journalism, research, grassroots campaigns, workshops, and adventures by members of its Alliance, which is composed of athletes, scientists, creatives, and forward-thinking business leaders that further POW's mission. The grants offer POW a way to give back to the members who dedicate significant time and work to climate advocacy.

"We highly value POW's leadership and its impressive work catalyzing athletes to protect their playgrounds," said Rob MacMillan, co-founder and president of 11th Hour Racing. "At 11th Hour Racing, we believe ocean health starts on land because every action we take affects our waterways – no matter how distant you live from the ocean, water connects us all. Historically human activity on land has led to negative impacts globally. But when we look at POW's work, we see how their efforts on land consistently lead to positive change by turning passion into purpose. We are proud to support the Outdoor State's cross-partisan advocacy that empowers everyone to become a climate advocate."

Together, the two organizations will also co-present Ocean Hour Film, a short film produced by 11th Hour Racing that brings together internationally renowned freediver Zandile Ndhlovu from South Africa, world-champion freeskier and POW Alliance Member Jess Hotter from New Zealand, and professional offshore sailing outfit 11th Hour Racing Team from the United States. This film explores the relationship that athletes who continually push to the edge have with themselves and the environment they immerse themselves in – and challenges us to think about our world and our impact from a perspective never seen before. Through her partnership with POW New Zealand, Hotter uses her growing platform to help make positive changes and educate those around her about climate change.

"11th Hour Racing's approach to marine stewardship, with collaborative, systemic change benefitting the health of our oceans, is a powerful complement to POW's work in the outdoors," said Mario Molina, executive director of Protect Our Winters. "Together, through the POW Alliance Grants we will be harnessing the power of sport through the voices and lenses of the athletes, artists and filmmakers who most authentically can inspire change on land and in the seas. When it comes to climate, everything is connected and we are grateful for 11th Hour Racing's vision and support."

Ocean Hour Film will debut in May 2023. Details on the POW Alliance Grant projects supported by 11th Hour Racing will be announced in February 2023.

About 11th Hour Racing

11th Hour Racing works to mobilize sports, maritime and coastal communities with an innovative approach to inspire solutions for the ocean. Since 2010 the organization has been harnessing the power of sport to promote collaborative, systemic change through three primary areas of engagement: Sponsorships, Grantees, and Ambassadors. Learn more at www.11thhourracing.org .

About Protect Our Winters

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that engages and mobilizes the outdoor sports community, including POW's more than 50 million person Outdoor State, to become effective climate champions through educational initiatives and political advocacy. Founded by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones in 2007, Protect Our Winters works with businesses, athletes and communities to harness the collective power of those who love the outdoors to take meaningful action against climate change. For more information, visit www.protectourwinters.org.

