11th Symposium on Energy Storage Beyond Lithium Ion Creates Transformational Advances in Scalable Energy Storage

Present-day Li-ion batteries remain expensive and may not possess the lifetimes or the safety characteristics required for all the various transportation applications. The symposium aims to create an open dialogue that accelerates innovation, reduces costs and improves the safety of advanced electrochemical energy storage concepts and systems that are "beyond lithium ion," especially emerging new technology for transportation.

"There is tremendous potential to revolutionize the energy landscape by collaborating to advance electrical energy storage," said Jeff Rolf, OAI President/CEO. "We're humbled to host speakers who are leading the innovation and helping us understand critical challenges within energy storage."

This year's special guest speaker is Dr. Janet Kavandi, Director of NASA Glenn Research Center and veteran astronaut with three space flights. Dr. Kavandi has logged more than 33 days in space, traveling more than 13.1 million miles in 535 Earth orbits.

"Beyond Lithium Ion brings together industry researchers from renowned national and international labs and universities," noted Dionne Hernandez-Lugo, Project Manager, Glenn Research Center Space Technology Project Office and Conference Chair. "Recognized world-wide by the energy storage community and led by NASA Glenn Research Center, this program puts Ohio on the map for the revolutionary technology insight, investigation and business development that will occur over the three-day program."

Other keynote and session speakers include renowned leaders from top universities, laboratories and companies. This meeting is one in a successive series of symposiums organized by a consortium of U.S. National Laboratories including Argonne, Lawrence Berkeley, Pacific Northwest, Oak Ridge and National Renewable, IBM Research and NASA Early.

