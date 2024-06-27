11thEstate and Stocktwits Unite Efforts to Boost Investor Recovery in Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 11thEstate and Stocktwits have joined forces to address the widespread issue of unclaimed investor compensation in securities fraud cases, offering millions of Stocktwits users access to recovery opportunities tracked by 11thEstate.

"Over 150 million individual investors globally are affected by securities fraud, yet over 97% of them do not receive compensation from already settled cases, leaving billions unclaimed yearly. Traditional media outlets miss over 75% of these critical events. 11thEstate can now ensure over 8 million Stocktwits users are informed about their recovery opportunities," said Stan Vick, Founder of 11thEstate.

Founded by Howard Lindzon, Stocktwits began as a unique way for investors to share market insights using "$TICKER tags" on Twitter. It quickly evolved into a standalone platform known for real-time market discussions. "Stocktwits was created to help investors share opportunities, building their wealth collectively. Partnering with 11thEstate aligns perfectly with this vision, helping investors receive the compensation they deserve," stated Lindzon.

11thEstate has already helped investors claim over $100 million across major cases involving companies like Apple, Google, and FTX. Through this partnership, Stocktwits users can now easily access information on securities class action cases and settlements and recover their losses via 11thEstate.

"Securities class actions have long been ignored by retail investors. We're thrilled to partner with 11thEstate to ensure our community can easily recover funds they are owed," stated Shiv Sharma, President at Stocktwits.

11thEstate was founded by investment veteran Stan Vick after losing $1.5 million in a securities fraud case. Discovering countless others in similar situations, he created a platform to help regular investors effortlessly recover their stock losses. Now, investors can connect their brokerage accounts to 11thEstate's portfolio tracker to automatically receive compensation.

11thEstate is the most innovative platform enabling investors to recover losses from securities fraud cases. Utilizing an AI-powered engine, 11thEstate scans portfolios, identifies available recoveries, handles paperwork, and ensures frictionless payouts. Supported by fintech experts and state-of-the-art technology, 11thEstate is committed to helping investors claim their rightful settlements and shareholder compensations effortlessly.

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 8 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, profit, and have fun in the process.

For more information, visit 11thestate.com and Stocktwits.com.

