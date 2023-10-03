11thestate and TradingView Join Forces in News Partnership to Empower Investors in Recovering Their Losses

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 11thestate, a first-to-market platform for investors to recover their losses through securities class actions, and TradingView, the world's largest charting platform and trading social network, today jointly announced a news feed integration that enables TradingView users to stay up to date on all relevant securities class action developments.

"Over 150 million investors are constantly affected by new cases of corporate misbehavior or securities settlements, with traditional media missing over 75% of these critical events. Now, 11thestate's coverage is accessible to TradingView's 550 million users, empowering them to remain up-to-date, make well-informed investment decisions, and seek compensation," stated Stan Vick, CEO of 11thestate.

Investors and traders can now access information about relevant securities class action cases and settlements directly through TradingView's news sections while browsing news feeds on a particular company. Users can act on this information to participate in a securities case and collect potential settlements through 11thestate.

"At TradingView, we partner with high-quality news providers to bring expanded, actionable value to our members. Having 11thestate integrated means delivering important updates on corporate events and settlements, which ultimately impact investors," said Glenn Leese, Director of Growth at TradingView

Since its recent launch, the integration has already received overwhelmingly positive feedback from users, demonstrating the combined value of TradingView and 11thestate's offering to the investor community.

To find all relevant securities cases and settlements, you can access 11thestate.com.

About 11thestate

11thestate is a platform that enables investors to recover their losses through securities class actions. Investors can both participate in ongoing cases and collect payouts from settled claims. For those who don't want to wait - 11thestate offers the option to buy out their claim rights.

About TradingView

TradingView is a leading platform for traders and investors that provides real-time data, customizable charts, and technical analysis tools. For more than a decade, TradingView has grown into the number one platform for retail investing with a community of over 50m active members. The platform offers charting, back testing, screening, demo trading, and real trading through integrated brokers for forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

Media Contact:

George Semashko

302-261-8626

[email protected]

SOURCE 11thestate