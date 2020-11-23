$12.2 Billion Pipeline Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is Expected to Provide Substantial Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pipeline Safety Market by Component (Solutions (Pipeline Monitoring System, Secure Communication, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, SCADA for Pipelines, and ICS Security) and Services), Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pipeline Safety Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 7.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.2 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the Forecast Period.

Pipeline safety is a single system that detects smaller leaks or damages securely and more reliably. It simultaneously monitors for third-party interference and other external pipeline threats to prevent leaks altogether. Pipeline safety solutions are used mainly to assist and improve control over assets and regulate the process in localizing leaks and enhancing productivity, which is expected to drive the pipeline safety market's adoption. The report's objective is to define, describe, and forecast the pipeline safety market size based on component, application, vertical, and region.

The emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities to the pipeline safety market during the forecast period, as IIoT enhances the operational efficiency of the pipeline network and reduces costs related to the transportation and maintenance of gas/liquid. A digital transformation of the oil and gas industry is expected to provide growth opportunities for the adoption of pipeline safety solutions in this industry for effectively managing pipeline operations.

The oil and gas pipelines sector have been impacted due to a weak demand and low oil and gas prices as a result of COVID-19. While the worsening financial situation is resulting in a delay of upcoming pipeline projects, measures to curb the spread of pandemic has impacted operations of existing pipelines.



While pipeline and piping systems remain in operation throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic, understandably some repair and maintenance scopes have been delayed. When normal operations resume, it will be even more essential to plan effectively with early engagement from the supply chain and ensure the use of the safest and most efficient tools on the market.

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Improved Spending by Majority of Oil and Gas Companies for Pipeline Infrastructure, Network Monitoring, and Leak Detection

5.4.1.2 Rise in Number of Oil and Gas Leakage Incidences/Accidents

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Lack of Apprehensions Related to Monitoring System Implementation by Operators

5.4.2.2 Cost of Monitoring Systems for Oil and Gas Pipelines Varies with Technology

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Need for Remote Monitoring and Management of Assets and Business Processes

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Severe Climatic Conditions and Lack of Funds Hampering the Development of Aging Infrastructure

5.4.4.2 Multi-Site Facilities Pose a Challenge for Implementing a Comprehensive Monitoring System

5.4.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.5 Pipeline Safety Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Central Asia-China Gas Pipeline Used Huawei Solution for Supervising World's Longest Smart Pipeline

5.6.2 Huawei Selected Honeywell for Shortening Delivery Time of Central Asia Gas Pipeline Project

5.6.3 Global 500 Energy & Utilities Company Used Aveva Leak Detection Solutions to Improve Regulatory Compliance

5.6.4 An Energy and Utilities Company Used Aveva Simsuite Pipeline Operator Trainer Simulator to Improve Safety and Reduce Risk

5.6.5 Ocp Ecuador S.A. Used Schneider Electric Solution to Improve Pipeline Efficiency and Safety

5.6.6 Increase Reliability of Pipeline Networks and Improve Cost-Efficiency Using Syrinix Pipeminder Solutions

5.6.7 Nysearch Used Fft Secure Pipe System for Reliable and Accurate Pipeline Location Data to Reduce Third-Party Damage

5.6.8 Senstar's Fiberpatrol Fiber Optic Intrusion Detection Sensor Was Used to Secure a Site from Intrusion

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 Patents Filed: Pipeline Safety, by Solution and Application, 2017-2020

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 GIS and Planning Pipeline Routes

5.9.2 Acoustic Detection

5.9.3 Infrared Thermal Detection

5.9.4 Orfeus Technology

5.9.5 Spar 300 Technology

5.9.6 Magnetic Flux Leakage

5.9.7 Eddy Current Testing

5.9.8 Ultrasonic Testing

5.9.9 In-Line Inspection of Pipelines

5.10 Pipeline Safety, Research Areas for Technology Implementation

