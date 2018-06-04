$12.5 Billion Smart Stadium Market by Software, Service, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The global smart stadium market size is estimated to be USD 4.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 12.50 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period.



Digital transformation would provide immense benefits to all stadium owners and spectators. Starting from the availability of parking space, the smart stadium concept could integrate multiple technologies, such as ticket management, crowd management, seat upgradation, closet bathroom queue, Wi-Fi network, food ordering, merchandise purchasing, social media updates, incident and emergency response management, smart lighting, and integrated security system. Digital transformations also provide a new revenue generating opportunity for stadium owners.



The scope of the report covers the smart stadium market by software, services, and regions. The software segment is further divided into digital content management, stadium and public safety, building automation, event management, network management, and crowd management. The service segment is further segmented into consulting service, deployment and integration services, and support and maintenance services.



The building automation software is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Many stadium operators are shifting to smart Building Automation and are seeking solutions for space utilization, operational and cost efficiencies, sustainability, and building maintenance. The adoption of smart building automation software is being driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient, integrated, and secured stadiums. Facility management, parking management, and energy management system are the major components of building automation.

The increasing number of spectators is posing a major challenge related to parking for stadium operators. Parking management systems play a key role in managing multiple parking facilities, vehicle routing, controlling access, and managing ticketing and revenue on the real-time basis. Advanced parking management systems help stadium operators ensure minimal time wastage, offer cashless and contactless payment options, enhance the vehicle security, and provide options for the pre-booking of parking spots. Stadiums are heavy consumers of energy for their operations, due to the use of floodlights, indoor and outdoor lighting, and heavy equipment. To optimize the use of energy for these activities, stadiums use the energy management system. The facility management system helps stadium operators with the efficient management of facilities and associated activities.



The deployment and integration service segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. This service aims to streamlining business applications by integrating various modules of the day-to-day operations. Stadium infrastructure has to integrate various technologies, such as network management, building automations, and digital content management. With the deployment and integration services, stadiums can achieve integration between enterprise applications, partners, people, and complement the project at the fast pace.



Smart Stadium Market



Europe is expected to hold the largest market size. The region has a total of 1,335 stadiums, according to worldstadiums.com. The number of professional sports leagues and teams is the highest in this region. Furthermore, sports teams spend significant portion of their revenue on stadiums to create a memorable experience for their fans in the stadiums. Apart from this, Europe has very strict public safety regulations that have forced regulatory and governing bodies to enhance the stadium and public sec

The major countries that are expected to witness high growth rates in this region include India, Japan, China, Australia, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. APAC is rapidly adopting digital technologies in stadiums for increasing security, safety, and enhancing the fan experience. Furthermore, the region is going to host major events, such as Olympics, T20 world cup, and rugby world cup that result in rapid implementation of smart stadium technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Smart Stadium Market

4.2 Market By Type, 2018 vs 2023

4.3 Market By Software, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Market Share Across Various Regions

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Upcoming National and International Sports Events

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Delighting and Engaging Fans at Stadiums

5.2.1.3 Stringent Security Regulations Formulated By Sports Governing Bodies

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Data-Driven Operations and Maintenance of Stadium Infrastructures to Reduce Capex and Opex

5.2.1.5 Increasing Adoption of IoT Technologies for Efficient Management of Stadium Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment and Longer Wait for Return on Investment (ROI)

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Sports League Culture in APAC

5.2.3.2 Implementation of Green Initiatives

5.2.3.3 Location-Based Services and Ecommerce Potential

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Open Wi-Fi Networks' Vulnerability to Cyber-Attacks

5.2.4.2 Increasing Risk of Technology Glitches

5.2.4.3 Complexities in Upgrading and Replacing Legacy Systems

5.3 Top Technology Trends in the Smart Stadium Market

5.4 Smart Stadium Worldmap

5.5 Smart Stadium Seating Capacity

5.6 Smart Stadium Integrated Technology Model



6 Smart Stadium Market, By Software

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Digital Content Management

6.2.1 Audio and Video Management

6.2.2 Digital Signage

6.2.3 Mobile and Web Content Management

6.3 Stadium and Public Security

6.3.1 Access Control

6.3.2 Video Surveillance

6.3.3 Physical Security Information Management

6.3.4 Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection

6.3.5 Emergency and Disaster Management

6.3.6 Cybersecurity

6.3.7 Others

6.4 Building Automation

6.4.1 Parking Management Systems

6.4.2 Energy Management Systems

6.4.3 Facility Management Systems

6.5 Event Management

6.5.1 Event Marketing and Registration

6.5.2 Ticketing Management

6.5.3 Workforce Management

6.6 Network Management

6.7 Crowd Management



7 Market By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consulting

7.3 Deployment and Integration

7.4 Support and Maintenance



8 Smart Stadium Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.6 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2 Business Expansions

9.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.3.4 Partnerships/Collaborations



10 Company Profiles



