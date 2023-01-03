$12 Billion Worldwide Oncology Biosimilars Industry to 2027 - Players Include Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Intas Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Biosimilars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology biosimilars market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cancer is a lifestyle disease that occurs due to the abnormal growth of cells and may result in the formation of a tumor. At present, most of the effective cancer treatments are based on biological drugs, also known as biologics, and include targeted therapies as well as immunotherapies.

These drugs are produced using living organisms, including bacteria, yeast, and animal or plant cells, and require complex manufacturing processes and long development time. As a result, the cost of these drugs is relatively higher, which adds to the expense of cancer treatment.

To lower the price of treatment, the interest in the development of biosimilars of branded oncology biologics has been increasing. These biosimilars are highly similar to the reference biologics in terms of effectiveness and safety and can help in significantly reducing the expenditure on cancer treatment due to their lower cost.



Over the years, the rising number of geriatric population and environmental degradation have increased the prevalence of cancer across the globe. These factors, along with the inflating cost of cancer care, have increased the burden on healthcare systems worldwide. Consequently, governing authorities in numerous countries are promoting the uptake of biosimilars as a cost-containment measure.

For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has developed information materials for physicians and patients to educate them about biosimilars. Apart from this, the availability of affordable medication has also been associated with earlier and wider therapy use as well as improved patient access.

Besides this, oncology biosimilars can also increase industry competition, owing to which they have the potential to drive down the prices of biological drugs further. Some of the other growth-inducing factors for the market include approaching patent expiries of branded biologics and increasing research and development (R&D) activities by biosimilar manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Biocon Limited, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, BIOCAD Biotechnology Company, Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oncology biosimilars market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oncology biosimilars industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global oncology biosimilars industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cancer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global oncology biosimilars industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global oncology biosimilars industry?

What is the structure of the global oncology biosimilars industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global oncology biosimilars industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Drug Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Cancer Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Type

6.1 Monoclonal Antibody

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Immunomodulators

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 G-CSF

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Hematopoietic Agents

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Cancer Type

7.1 Lung Cancer

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Colorectal Cancer

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cervical Cancer

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Breast Cancer

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Kidney Cancer

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Stomach Cancer

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Brain Cancer

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Online Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Retail Pharmacies

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Biocon Limited

14.3.2 Celltrion Inc.

14.3.3 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

14.3.4 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

14.3.5 STADA Arzneimittel AG

14.3.6 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.7 Apotex Inc.

14.3.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14.3.9 Sandoz International GmbH

14.3.10 BIOCAD Biotechnology Company

14.3.11 Mylan N.V.

14.3.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffpw5w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets