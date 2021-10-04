12% CAGR Growth in Hemp-based Foods Market due to the Growing Vegan Population and Cases Of Celiac Disease | Technavio

The hemp-based foods market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Though the growing vegan population and cases of celiac disease will offer immense growth opportunities, the impact of natural disasters and adverse weather conditions, threat of substitutes, and product recalls and cross-contamination will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hemp-based Foods Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Hemp Seed-based Foods



Hemp Protein-based Foods



Hemp Oil-based Foods

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn about market segmentation in detail, Download a Free Sample

Hemp-based Foods Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hemp-based foods market report covers the following areas:

Hemp-based Foods Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the hemp-based foods market, including Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd., Boring Hemp Co., CANAH INTERNATIONAL Srl, Canopy Growth Corp., Hemp Juice Company BV, HempFlax Group BV, Hudson River Foods, North American Hemp and Grain Co., and Nutiva Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hemp-based foods market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Hemp-based Foods Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hemp-based foods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hemp-based foods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hemp-based foods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hemp-based foods market vendors

Related Reports:

CBD Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dairy Alternatives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hemp-based Foods Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 364.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, France, and South

Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd., Boring Hemp Co., CANAH INTERNATIONAL Srl, Canopy Growth Corp., Hemp Juice Company BV, HempFlax Group BV, Hudson River Foods, North American Hemp and Grain Co., and Nutiva Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://technavio.com/

