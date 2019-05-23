12 Colorado Summer Travel Deals to Book Now

DENVER, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day weekend welcomes the start of the summer vacation season, and Colorado is the perfect escape for fun and affordability. Visit COLORADO.com.

20 Percent Summer Discount at 14ers Ranch, Westcliffe: Enjoy the ultimate glamping experience at 14ers Ranch. Book a 3-night stay with 14ers Ranch between Sunday and Thursday, Memorial Day through September 30, and save 20 percent off your entire stay.

Travel Sustainably and Save 48 Percent on Lodging, Breckenridge: Visiting Breckenridge in the summer not only results in deep lodging deals, but your stay contributes to a more balanced, year-round economy in this iconic mountain town.

Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa Complete Ranch Experience Package, Tabernash: The new Complete Ranch Experience package is designed to allow guests to more easily immerse themselves in the ranch by offering one set price for luxury accommodations, dining and a daily range of authentic Ranch adventures.

Far View Lodge Advance Purchase Rate, Mesa Verde National Park: Plan ahead of time and save up to 15 percent off when you stay at the Far View Lodge, the only lodging inside Mesa Verde National Park.

Gateway Canyons Canyon Credits, Gateway: Gateway Canyons luxury resort is offering up to a $200 daily adventure credit. Explore the outdoors by horseback, UTV or a Jeep, or learn something new on a guided excursion.

G&M Cabins and OHV Adventure, Lake City: Stunning views, high alpine lakes, and rich historical treasures await in Lake City this summer. Book a one-night stay at G&M Cabins that includes one full day OHV rental for $200 (a 24 percent savings on the OHV rental).

The JW Marriott Denver Choose Your Own Family Adventure, Cherry Creek: The Choose Your Own Family Adventure package offers a 25 percent discount and includes overnight accommodations, valet parking and two tickets to the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science or Denver Botanic Gardens. Prices start at $249 per night.

Passport to Leadville History, Leadville: This combination ticket is good for one visit to each of the town's eight museums all summer long. The Museum Passport also offers 10 percent off scenic trips as well as 10 percent discounts on stays Sunday thru Wednesday nights at the historic Delaware Hotel.

The Oxford Hotel Colorado Rockies Pregame Package, Denver: Denver's most historic hotel, The Oxford Hotel is welcoming baseball fans with the new Pregame Package that offers a 20 percent discount and includes overnight accommodations, game day snacks, complimentary parking and more. Prices start at $200 per night.

The Ritz-Carlton Edge of Wild Package, Bachelor Gulch: Let an escape to the Rockies bring you on the edge of wild. Stay three nights and receive a $200 resort credit that may be used towards your unique adventure. You'll also have the option of a guided mountain hike with their resident naturalist, a spa experience, mountainside dining and more. Starting at $199.

River Run RV Resort's Mountains Make Memories Special, Granby: The new River Run RV Resort, part of the exclusive Signature Sun RV Resort collection is offering a buy two nights get the third free offer on stays August 1 thru October 20, 2019. The offer is good for stays in furnished rental cabins and at RV sties.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa 2 for 1 Summer Getaway, Avon: Book a 1-bedroom condo and you will automatically be upgraded to a spacious 2-bedroom condo. Rates start at $259 per night. The Westin Riverfront offers hiking, biking, fly fishing, golf and rafting this summer.

SOURCE Colorado Tourism Office