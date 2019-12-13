"12 Days Of Cocktails" From New York City's Iconic Top of the Strand Rooftop Bar Is A New Coast-To-Coast Holiday Tradition

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The expert mixologists at Top of the Strand, New York City's iconic rooftop bar, have released their "12 Days of Cocktails," a collection of jolly recipes that just may become everyone's newest holiday tradition.

With nods to seasonal favorites that include the Grinch, a red-nosed reindeer and everyone's least-liked relative from the classic movie "Home Alone"—plus a recipe sure to make St. Nick's naughty list—the 12 Days of Cocktails are perfect for lighting up holiday parties and family gatherings or for warming up on those cold, snowy nights. For those who spend the holidays in the sun or by the pool, the cocktails can bring a welcome chill.

Top of the Strand rooftop bar—known for having one of the best views in NYC—is set like a jewel on the 21st floor of Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, New York City in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. With its friendly atmosphere, dazzling views, handcrafted drinks and tasty light fare, Top of the Strand is one of New York City's favorite rooftop bar.

December 14 - Winter Mule

Serve over ice in rocks glass with a sugar rim

1 1/2 oz. Absolut Citron

3/4 oz. agave syrup

3/4 oz. lemon juice

Top with ginger beer

Before serving, garnish with rosemary sprig and cranberries

December 15 - Rosemary Christmas

Do ahead: Smoked rosemary - place rosemary sprig on plate and use mini torch to light rosemary; place coupe glass over rosemary and leave for one minute.

Shake with ice and strain into coupe glass

1 1/2 oz. gin

1/4 oz. Cynar (a flavorful artichoke liqueur available in most package stores)

3/4 oz. Aperol

Before serving, garnish with smoked rosemary

December 16 - Philly's Naughty List

Do ahead: Simple syrup - in a medium saucepan combine 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar has dissolved. Allow to cool.

Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass

2 oz. rye

1/2 oz. pineapple juice

1/2 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. simple syrup

1/2 oz. lime juice

6 dashes of tiki bitters (available at most package stores)

Before serving, garnish with pinch of ground nutmeg

December 17 - Brian's Favorite

Serve in Irish coffee mug – no ice

3 oz. spiced rum

Top with hot cocoa

December 18 - The Grinch Project

Shake and pour over ice-filled rocks glass

2 oz. Frangelico

3/4 oz. apple cider

1/2 oz. pineapple juice

1/2 oz. lemon juice

December 19 - Rodolfo el Reno

Do ahead: In rocks glass, muddle wild hibiscus flower syrup (available in finer package stores)

Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass

2 oz. tequila blanco

3/4 oz. lime juice

3/4 oz. agave syrup

Before serving, top with cranberry juice

December 20 - Uncle Frank

Do ahead: Vanilla / cinnamon infusion – in a medium saucepan, add 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar has dissolved. Add 2 teaspoons high-quality vanilla extract and 2 cinnamon sticks. Remove from heat and let ingredients steep until cool, then strain. Can be stored in refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Shake with fervor and strain into coupe glass, no ice

1 oz. dark rum

1 oz. cognac

3/4 oz. vanilla / cinnamon infusion

1 egg white

Before serving, garnish with a pinch of ground nutmeg

December 21 - Irish Cream Soda

Pour into rocks glass, no ice

2 oz. Irish cream

Fill glass with champagne

December 22 - Central Park Manhattan

Shake and strain into coupe glass, no ice

2 oz. bourbon

1/2 oz. walnut liqueur (available in most package stores)

1/2 oz. sweet vermouth

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Before serving, garnish with cherry

December 23 - The Poinsettia

Shake and strain, pour over ice in rocks glass

2 oz. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. lemon juice

3/4 oz. agave syrup

Before serving, garnish top with Malbec (a red wine available in most package stores)

December 24 - Smoking Chimney

Shake and strain, pour over ice in rocks glass

1 1/2 oz. Rumchata

1/2 oz. mezcal

3/4 oz. lemon juice

2 dashes of grenadine

December 25 - Midnight Service

Do ahead: Vanilla / cinnamon infusion – in a medium saucepan, add 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar has dissolved. Add 2 teaspoons high-quality vanilla extract and 2 cinnamon sticks. Remove from heat and let ingredients steep until cool, then strain. Can be stored in refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Pour into flute glass over 1 star anise pod, no ice

1/2 oz. vanilla / cinnamon infusion

Fill glass with prosecco

2 dashes of rhubarb bitters (available in most package stores)

Before serving, garnish with candy cane

