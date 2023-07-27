12 DISC Sports & Spine Center Physicians Recognized by Castle Connolly as 2023 Top Doctors in Los Angeles

All LA Top Doctors will be honored during a co-hosted DISC/Modern Luxury Angeleno celebration at the grand opening of DISC's new surgery center.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") is proud to announce that 12 of its renowned physicians are being recognized as 2023 "Top Doctors" in Los Angeles, a listing published in Modern Luxury Angeleno's July issue. The distinction was made by Castle Connolly, whose unbiased annual directory has become synonymous with best-in-class medical care.

2023 Castle Connolly Top Doctors Left to Right: (back row) Dr. J. Patrick Johnson, Dr. Mark Liker, Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr., Dr. Grant Shifflett, Dr. Bjorn Lobo, Dr. Rojeh Melikian (front row) Dr. Luke Macyszyn, Dr. Leia Rispoli - Not Pictured: Dr. Amer Khalil, Dr. Nick Jain, Dr. Russell S. Montgomery and Dr. Todd Peters

Of the more than 850,000 practicing doctors in the United States, only roughly 7.5% are awarded Top Doctor status after meeting Castle Connolly's high standards for criteria such as professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation and disciplinary history, as well as interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy and instilling trust and confidence. Each physician is hand-selected, and no one can pay to be a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

This year's DISC doctors being honored include:

Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. , Neurological Surgery (Top Doctor 10+ Years)

Dr. Nick Jain, Orthopaedic Surgery

Dr. J. Patrick Johnson, Neurological Surgery (Top Doctor 15+ Years)

Dr. Amer Khalil, Neurological Surgery

Dr. Mark Liker, Neurological Surgery (Top Doctor 10+ Years)

Dr. Bjorn Lobo, Neurological Surgery

Dr. Luke Macyszyn, Neurological Surgery

Dr. Rojeh Melikian, Orthopaedic Surgery

Dr. Russell S. Montgomery, Vascular Surgery (Top doctor 10+ Years)

Dr. Todd Peters, Orthopaedic Surgery

Dr. Leia Rispoli, Pain Medicine (multi-board-certified doctor, Rising Stars)

Dr. Grant D. Shifflett, Orthopaedic Surgery

DISC plans to celebrate all Los Angeles area Top Doctors being honored during a special reception co-hosted by Modern Luxury Angeleno and taking place during the August 3rd grand opening of DISC's next-level surgery center in Marina del Rey.

Located adjacent to DISC's existing musculoskeletal clinic in SteelWave's Marina Park (map), the new DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey will combine the latest advances in minimally invasive technology and medical infrastructure with a world-class surgical team to elevate the patient experience in a safe, modern setting.

About DISC Sports & Spine Center



DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's leading provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art surgery centers in Newport Beach, Marina del Rey and Valencia, as well as comprehensive clinics throughout Southern California, DISC has set a new benchmark for high-quality, minimally invasive care in the outpatient setting. Accepted by most major insurance plans, DISC is dedicated to expanding patient access while prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD (a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company) and an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

