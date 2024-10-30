12 Dogs Given Forever Homes at the TurfMutt Foundation's 6th Annual Mulligan's Mutt Madness at Equip Exposition

National Dog Adoption Event benefitted the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve dogs went home to their "fur-ever" homes thanks to the TurfMutt Foundation's 6th Annual Mulligan's Mutt Madness national dog adoption event that took place during the award-winning Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition held each October in Louisville.

The event, which occurred on Thursday, October 17th, benefitted TurfMutt's long-standing partner the Kentucky Humane Society, which recently awarded the Foundation with its Excellence in Philanthropy Humane Hero Award.

This year Mutt Madness occurred for the first time in Mulligan's Garden Park in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. "Designed to look like a community park, featuring grass, shrubs and park benches, humans and dogs could connect and play, just like in the real world," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation.

The adoption event began six years ago, and more than 70 dogs have found their forever homes at Mutt Madness. This year's adoptees included an adult beagle and his brother adopted by one family, several chihuahua puppies and a German Shepherd mix.

"Mutt Madness is one of the KHS' most beloved annual adoption events," said Alisa Gray, President & CEO of KHS. "We appreciate the support of the TurfMutt Foundation and Equip Exposition and their generosity which impacts the lives of so many of our shelter animals."

During this year's event, chihuahua puppy BarbieQ was adopted by Michael Stephani, owner of family-owned Formula K Equipment. "We recently lost our dog Tucker and while at Mutt Madness we immediately felt a connection to BarbieQ. It's almost as if Tucker led us to her," says Stephani. "BarbieQ instantly became part of our family. She and our 80-pound dog get along extremely well. We adore her. We thank Mutt Madness and the Kentucky Humane Society for this amazing event."

During Equip Exposition, the TurfMutt Foundation also hosted Mulligan's 5K Fun Run and Walk sponsored by Active Dynamics and officially rededicated the Great Lawn in Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River. This signature space was renamed The TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of the Foundation's $1 million sponsorship.

"The TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn is an example for all cities, illustrating how to integrate green space for people (and pets) to enjoy, within an active, thriving cityscape," said Kiser.

The Great Lawn's namesake, Mulligan the TurfMutt, a real-life rescue dog and "spokesdog" of the Foundation, attended Equip Exposition, too.

