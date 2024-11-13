12 Educators Selected to Join Third Annual Scholastic Teacher Fellows Cohort

K-8 Educators Bring Wealth of Classroom Expertise to Help Inform Scholastic's Offerings for Educators for the 2024-2025 School Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November 13, 2024 – Today, Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, announced its selection of 12 educators from across the country to join the Company's third annual Teacher Fellows Cohort. During the school year, these skilled K-8 educators will work alongside Scholastic Education Solutions' product development, research and marketing teams and assist with the development of various education-focused programs.

"Each year, our Teacher Fellows provide valuable insights that help us innovate and create classroom resources that support and meet the needs of educators and students everywhere," said Tara Welty, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Scholastic Teaching Solutions. "This year, we are particularly excited to work with this cohort to promote effective instruction with materials that engage and excite students, and help find new ways to keep classroom libraries stocked with books that kids will love."

The 2024-2025 Teacher Fellows will serve through August 2025 and are listed below:

Sherri Amos , Grade 4 Teacher, Copeland Elementary School, Augusta, GA

, Grade 4 Teacher, Copeland Elementary School, Anna Catherine Boyd , Grade 6 and 8 Teacher, Brewer Middle School, Greenwood, SC

, Grade 6 and 8 Teacher, Brewer Middle School, Scott Brewer , Grade 6 Teacher, Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, PA

, Grade 6 Teacher, Eagle View Middle School, Andrea Childes , Grade 5 Teacher, Highcroft Ridge Elementary School, Chesterfield, MO

, Grade 5 Teacher, Highcroft Ridge Elementary School, Milagros Sanchez-Cohen , Kindergarten Teacher, Horeb Christian School , Hialeah, FL

, Kindergarten Teacher, , Alexandra Felix , Grade 2 Teacher, P.S. 122 Mamie Fay School, Astoria, NY

, Grade 2 Teacher, P.S. 122 Mamie Fay School, Bridget Jordan , Grade 1 and 4 Teacher, Baltimore Highlands Elementary School, Baltimore, MD

, Grade 1 and 4 Teacher, Baltimore Highlands Elementary School, Katie Kim , Grade 5 Teacher, Warner Avenue Elementary School, Los Angeles, CA

, Grade 5 Teacher, Warner Avenue Elementary School, Paul King , Grade 6 Teacher, Global Village Academy North, Thornton, CO

, Grade 6 Teacher, Global Village Academy North, Morgan Meaux Mercado , Grade 3 Teacher, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School, Lafayette Parish, LA

, Grade 3 Teacher, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School, Keke Powell , Grade 2 Teacher, Sunfield Elementary School, Buda, TX

, Grade 2 Teacher, Sunfield Elementary School, Hope Clinton , Grade 8 Teacher, AZ

"A Scholastic Fellowship is a journey into the imagination and human connection. The fellowship provides networking and collaboration with the Scholastic Team to solve real problems in the field of education where they acknowledged us as the experts," said BreAnn Fennell, a member of the 2023 Scholastic Teacher Fellows Cohort. "Scholastic is doing important work that will benefit educators and students for years to come."

Teacher Fellows were selected through a call for applications which were then reviewed by a panel of judges to assess overall teaching experience, classroom practices and more. Each fellow will complete a capstone project during the course of the program, to be showcased at a Summit at Scholastic's NYC Headquarters in the summer of 2025. Fellows will also receive a stipend of $2,000 as well as at least $500 in Scholastic products.

