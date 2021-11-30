12 from Connecticut Wealth Management Honored as 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager Award Recipients

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC (CTWM) is proud to announce 12 team members have received the 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager Award from Five Star Professional. The Five Star Wealth Manager Award program is a collaboration between Five Star Professional and Connecticut Magazine. The award is presented to wealth managers in over 45 markets in the U.S. and Canada, recognizing service professionals who provide quality client services.

CTWM 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager recipients include:

Connecticut Wealth Management 2021 FIVE STAR award recipients

Kevin C. Leahy , CPA, CFP ® , President and CEO, of Durham , Conn.

, CPA, CFP , President and CEO, of , Denis M. Horrigan , CFP ® , CEPA ® , Partner and Co-Founder, of Simsbury, Conn.

, CFP , CEPA , Partner and Co-Founder, of Michael A. Tedone , CPA/PFS, Partner and COO, of Wethersfield, Conn.

, CPA/PFS, Partner and COO, of Jarrett F. Solomon , CFP ® , CIMA ® , Partner, of West Hartford, Conn.

, CFP , CIMA , Partner, of Kathleen M. Christensen , CPA/PFS, CDFA ® , Partner, of West Hartford, Conn.

, CPA/PFS, CDFA , Partner, of Antonio DiSorbo , CLU ® , ChFC ® , Partner, of Burlington, Conn.

, CLU , ChFC , Partner, of Megan Trask , CFP ® , Managing Advisor & Director of Investment Committee, of Granby, Conn.

, CFP , Managing Advisor & Director of Investment Committee, of Elizabeth A. DeBassio , CPA/PFS, Managing Advisor, of West Hartford, Conn.

, CPA/PFS, Managing Advisor, of John Shanley , CFP ® , Senior Financial Advisor & Assistant Director of Investment Committee, of Suffield, Conn.

, CFP , Senior Financial Advisor & Assistant Director of Investment Committee, of Jennifer D. Barry , CFP ® , Senior Financial Advisor, of Bloomfield, Conn.

, CFP , Senior Financial Advisor, of Dan Ballou , CFP ® , Senior Financial Advisor, of Worchester, Mass.

, CFP , Senior Financial Advisor, of Worchester, Mass. Michael Fernandes , CFP ® , Senior Financial Advisor of Simsbury, Conn.

Many CTWM team members have been recognized with this prestigious award numerous times. Most notable are Kevin C. Leahy, President and CEO, Denis M. Horrigan, Partner and Co-Founder of CTWM, and Jarrett F. Solomon, Partner of CTWM, who have been honored as a Five Star Wealth Manager for the past 10 consecutive years.

A total of 3,191 Connecticut-area wealth managers were considered for the award—only 272 were selected as recipients. A Five Star candidate's evaluation is based on advisor credentials, regulatory, disciplinary and compliance history, client acceptance and retention, education and professional designations, and consumer feedback.

"We're honored to have 12 team members representing Connecticut Wealth Management receive this esteemed award," said Kevin C. Leahy, President and CEO of CTWM. "This recognition exemplifies our continued commitment to both our industry and our clients, who are our number one priority."

To learn more or open a dialogue with our credentialed, experienced and award-winning team, call (860) 470-0290 or go to www.CTWealthMgmt.com/team

About Five Star Professional

Five Star Professional conducts market research to define and promote professional excellence in the professions we serve. The Five Star designation assists consumers in selecting a service professional that other consumers have indicated exceptional client satisfaction and service. Five Star Professional joins forces with city and regional magazines to make the research results available to consumers and promote Five Star-designated professionals in more than 45 markets across the United States. Five Star Professional was founded in 2003 and is based in Egan, Minnesota. Visit https://fivestarprofessional.com to learn more.

About Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC is a registered investment advisor that believes in creating genuine partnerships, building trust and understanding with clients in order to provide unbiased financial planning and asset management to individuals across Connecticut and nationwide. Connecticut Wealth Management takes pride in employing an independent business model that aligns our interests with those of our clients, and engaging in a collaborative, team approach to create empowering wealth management strategies and solutions. For more information about Connecticut Wealth Management LLC., visit www.CTWealthMgmt.com.

