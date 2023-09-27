12 Hicks Thomas Partners Named to Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America

News provided by

Hicks Thomas LLP

27 Sep, 2023, 13:19 ET

2024 honorees described as 'the advisors you want to send into battle'

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that Lawdragon has named 12 firm partners to its list of 500 Leading Litigators in America, a listing of the country's top legal talent.

In its second year, the Leading Litigators listing recognizes "the advisors you want to send into battle." Honorees represent corporations and other entities in cases involving antitrust, financial and securities litigation, intellectual property, commercial, real estate, M&A and chancery, cybersecurity and data privacy, and white collar and investigations.

Continue Reading
Hicks Thomas partners John Thomas, Robin Harrison, Paul Mitchell, Jay Old, Allen Rustay, Courtney Ervin, John Deis, Eric Grant, Gregg Laswell, Stewart Hoffer, Stephen Barrick, and Stephen Loftin.
Hicks Thomas partners John Thomas, Robin Harrison, Paul Mitchell, Jay Old, Allen Rustay, Courtney Ervin, John Deis, Eric Grant, Gregg Laswell, Stewart Hoffer, Stephen Barrick, and Stephen Loftin.

Hicks Thomas partners honored by Lawdragon for their commercial litigation work include:

Mr. Grant has also been recognized for excellence in intellectual property litigation.

"This listing is special in that it goes to the heart of what we do – try cases," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "It is nice to see so many of our firm partners recognized for the hard work they put in for our clients each and every day."

Lawdragon honorees are selected based on the publication's journalistic research, an open nomination process and a rigorous vetting process from a team with decades of experience in legal reporting and analysis. View the complete Lawdragon list of 500 Leading Litigators in America here.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, Calif., the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

Media Contact:  
April Arias 
800-559-4534  
[email protected] 

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP

Also from this source

10 Hicks Thomas Partners Named to 2023 Edition of Texas Super Lawyers

Hicks Thomas Partner John B. Thomas Elected to American Board of Trial Advocates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.