12 Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Earn National Best Lawyers Honors for 2020

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have been recognized in six distinct practice areas in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. It is the largest number from the firm ever selected by editors of the prestigious legal publication.

Firm founder Mark Lanier earned honors as Lawyer of the Year in Houston for Product Liability Litigation. He is further recognized for Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions, and Personal Injury Litigation. Last year Mr. Lanier secured a $4.69 billion verdict on behalf of 22 women who developed ovarian cancer as a result of longtime use of asbestos-laced talcum powder made by Johnson & Johnson. He will have a lead role later this year in federal multidistrict litigation against the manufacturers and distributors of opioid medications.

The firm's Kenneth W. Starr is recognized as Lawyer of the Year for Houston for his Appellate Practice. Mr. Starr, who has argued 36 cases before the United States Supreme Court, is engaged in a wide range of appeals at the state and federal level. He also provides his expertise on other legal issues and causes on behalf of the firm and its clients.

Dara G. Hegar, the firm's managing attorney, is honored for the fourth year for her work on behalf of victims of serious personal injuries and dangerous products. In addition to her work on hip implant cases, she was a key contributor to the firm's recent talc-related claims against Johnson & Johnson.

Evan M. Janush, managing attorney of the firm's New York office, is recognized for his work in mass torts and class actions. He has significant experience representing clients in complex commercial litigation and is the leader of the firm's Employment Litigation practice.

Harvey Brown is selected in the areas of Appellate Law and Commercial Litigation. Judge Brown joined the firm in 2019 following distinguished service as a District Judge in Harris County and as a Justice on the First Court of Appeals for the State of Texas. Before his judicial service he was in private practice for more than 20 years, handling both trials and appeals.

The firm's in-house trial psychologist Dr. Robert Leone, who is also a lawyer, claimed his fourth consecutive appearance in Best Lawyers for his work in cases involving dangerous products.

Richard D. Meadow is recognized for the seventh consecutive year for his work for plaintiffs in class actions and mass torts, as well as personal injury claims. The firm's National Mass Torts Leader and Director of Business Development, Mr. Meadow is widely recognized as one of the nation's top lawyers in mass torts and class actions.

Kevin P. Parker, head of the firm's Issues and Appeals Section, is recognized by Best Lawyers for his appellate work. The Houston-based attorney has handled more than 20 cases at the appeals level and has been a key contributor in numerous civil trials for the firm and its clients.

Judson A. Waltman, managing attorney in Houston over Personal Injury, Product Liability and Maritime Litigation, is honored in the personal injury litigation area based on his successful representation of plaintiffs who are victims of unsafe products, medical malpractice and corporate negligence.

Lawrence P. Wilson is recognized for his product liability litigation. The Houston-based Mr. Wilson has secured significant compensation for clients in numerous jury trials involving unsafe products as well as medical malpractice, sexual assault, age discrimination, premises liability and other negligence claims.

Two firm attorneys are recognized on the Best Lawyers list for the first time.

Michael A. Akselrud in the Los Angeles office is honored in both Personal Injury and Product Liability Litigation and is an integral part of the firm's talc litigation team.

Jason S. Goldstein of the firm's New York office is active in the ongoing opioid litigation and was previously recognized as a Rising Star on the list of New York Metro Super Lawyers.

Best Lawyers profiles of the honored Lanier Law Firm attorneys can be found at https://www.bestlawyers.com.

The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. For close to 30 years, the firm has worked tirelessly to find unique solutions to its clients' unique needs. The firm is composed of more than 60 skilled attorneys, practicing in a broad array of areas, including business fraud, asbestos exposure, entertainment law, and others. Visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com .

