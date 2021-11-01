12 Notes Releases Debut Album 'The Little Things'

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering feel good Country Rock songs, The Little Things is the brand new album from 12 Notes. Bringing new energy, passion and strong songwriting to the Country Rock genre, 12 Notes' new album delivers songs that will stand the test of time. Fans will want to dance and sing along to songs like 'We Got This', 'Last Call' and 'The Little Things'. The album brings the core elements for fans craving fresh Country music, from Bourbon soaked lyrics, fierce fiddle and Banjos, and soaring guitar solos. Working with guitarist Brandon Bagby and Drew Lavyne for mastering, 'The Little Things is a triumphant 12 track album from the world's favorite new Country Rock band!

12 Notes Debut Album Cover Lars Lofas - Songwriter, Producer, Guitarist for 12 Notes. Fresh and new music for Country Rock music fans.

12 Notes is an original Country Rock band, writing music inspired by icons of the genre like Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton. Seeing music as a labor of love, 12 Notes pour their heart and passion into every song. Fronted by songwriter and producer Lars Lofas, 12 Notes is an independent band, writing, recording, performing and promoting their own music. "We love what we do", stated Lars Lofas at a recent interview.

"If a song can touch someone at the right time, the right place and make a difference in how they feel that day, then we have fulfilled our mission". Don't miss 12 Notes' newest release across all major digital music distribution outlets November 1st, 2021.

