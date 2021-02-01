12 O'Clock Boyz Sports: "No Affiliation With Murder Suspect"

The Baltimore Sun falsely claimed that the dirt biker by the name of Lakeyria Doughty, whom the Baltimore Police Department has charged with first-degree murder for the January 1, 2021 death of Tiffany Wilson, 33, is "considered a pioneer in the dirt biking community for breaking into the male-dominated 12 O'Clock Boys dirt bike crew", states the letter which was issued on January 22, 2021.

12 O'Clock Boyz is NOT associated with the rider and alleged murderer, Lakeyria Doughty

"12 O'Clock Boyz is not associated with the rider and alleged murderer, Lakeyria Doughty. The use of the phrase "12 O'Clock Boys" in the Baltimore Sun article creates a false impression that there is an endorsement by 12 O'Clock Boyz of the rider and alleged murderer, Lakeyria Doughty or an affiliation between the 12 O'CLOCK BOYZ brand and the rider and alleged murderer, Lakeyria Doughty. Further, the use of the phrase "12 O'Clock Boys" in the Baltimore Sun article constitutes trademark infringement, interferes with 12 O'Clock Boyz contractual relations, and attempts to tarnish the 12 O'Clock Boyz brand", states the letter.

The letter demands that the "Baltimore Sun removes any, and all infringing 12 O'Clock Boyz tradename content and defamatory content from the Baltimoresun.com website".

The Baltimore Sun's continuing demonstrable false narrative is a dangerous form of misinformation, said Deafueh Monbo, the Brand Protection Executive for the 12 O'Clock Boyz intellectual properties.

Monbo also has a pending legal action against Lotfy Nathan, Overbrook Entertainment, Will Smith, Oscilloscope Laboratories, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and others for "copyright infringement for their roles in the production and distribution of the unauthorized derivative works, 12 O'Clock Boys (2013) and Charm City Kings, which unlawfully contain copyrighted elements from Monbo's original 12 O'Clock Boyz films series released in 2001 and 2003, without permission." View the 450-page complaint which includes 59 exhibits.

For more information, visit www.12OClockBoyzNews.com or Twitter: @12OClockBoyz_

SOURCE 12 O'Clock Boyz

Related Links

http://12oclockboyznews.com

