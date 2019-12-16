12 Organizations Join the American Ladder Institute in Support of Ladder Safety

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Ladder Institute (ALI) is proud to announce that the following organizations have committed to sponsoring National Ladder Safety Month in March 2020:

Middle Rung Sponsors: Lamar Advertising Company, Owens Corning, Werner

First Rung Sponsors: The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

Supporting Partners: Batavia Services Inc., COSCO, Lynn Ladder & Scaffolding Co., Inc., Louisville Ladder, Tri-Arc, Valley Fastener Group

A La Carte Sponsors: Builders Mutual, Risk Retention Services

These organizations, alongside ALI this March, are raising awareness of ladder safety on the job and in the home. Ladder accidents are one of the leading causes of injuries and fatalities for homeowners and working professionals, with more 300 lives lost annually according to the World Health Organization. National Ladder Safety Month was started as a way to decrease the instances of ladder-related accidents through education, and increased awareness of safety best practices.

In March 2020, National Ladder Safety Month will focus on five key themes:

February 23 - February 29 : What is Ladder Safety?

March 1 - 7 : Ladder Safety Training and Year Round Partners

March 8 - 14 : Ladder Safety at Work

March 15 - 21 : Ladder Safety at Home

March 22 - 28 : Ladder Inspection and Disposal

Interested in sponsoring the campaign? There are many sponsorship offerings available. View sponsorship opportunities here.

About the American Ladder Institute

Founded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, bilingual safety training and the development of ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

Contact: Nikki Bartoloni, 312.673.5445

SOURCE American Ladder Institute

Related Links

http://www.americanladderinstitute.org

