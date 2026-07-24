12 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Jul 24, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including Garmin's latest acquisition, a new drone-killer from Lockheed Martin and the
debut of Sony Electronics' new FX5 cinema line camera.
NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Garmin acquires TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic, leading endurance and strength training platforms for athletes and coaches
The addition of these highly successful platforms to the Garmin ecosystem will expand access to more authentic coaching experiences—connecting athletes with professional coaches who guide, motivate and inspire them to reach their goals," said Brad Trenkle, Garmin Co-Chief Operating Officer.
- Lockheed Martin Unveils MORFIUS™ X-Rotor: The New Drone‑Killer Set to Power America's Fight Against Swarms
Designed for field recovery and reuse, MORFIUS keeps a significantly low cost per kill, protecting defense budgets while maintaining relentless firepower. MORFIUS is sensor and command and control agnostic. Unlike other airborne counter-drone systems, MORFIUS does not require a unique sensor to command-guide to an engagement.
- Jersey Mike's Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
The IPO price is currently expected to be between $21.00 and $25.00 per share. Jersey Mike's expects to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "JMKE."
- Sony Electronics Launches the FX5, a Cinema Line Camera with a Newly Developed Image Sensor, Open Gate Recording, Internal RAW Recording, and Enhanced Operability
Gareth Edwards, director of "The Creator," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and "Jurassic World: Rebirth," shot with the FX5 on a project spanning Cambodia, Thailand, and Nepal. "Guerrilla filmmaking just went to the next level as the FX5 is the run-and-gun cinema camera to beat," he said.
- Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, successful in two additional Phase 3 obesity trials, delivering significant improvements in weight and A1C
In both studies, retatrutide met the primary endpoint, delivering substantial weight loss in adults with obesity and some of its most serious complications: type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.
- BlackRock, Carhartt, Ford and Google Launch New Alliance to Expand Skilled Workforce Training
An estimated 2.1 million skilled trades positions could go unfilled by 2030, including for electrical workers, technicians, and builders. These open roles are vital to supporting critical industries – including infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing – and they offer workers the chance to benefit from the higher wages and greater economic mobility that skilled jobs provide.
- BTQ Technologies Announces Strategic Collaboration with TIDAL PWR to Advance Trusted Quantum Data Center Architecture
BTQ and TIDAL PWR plan to develop a repeatable architecture for quantum-enabled data centers, trusted supply chains, procurement standards, and secure deployment models for large-scale AI and advanced computing infrastructure.
- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US Declined in June and Partially Reversed Gains from Prior Two Months
"Consumer spending is weakening, but strong business investment related to AI is expected to support economic activity while inflation continues to improve. The Conference Board raised its forecast from 1.8% to 1.9% y/y GDP growth for 2026," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.
- Burger King Continues Turning Guest Feedback into Action with the "Your Way Champion" and Whopper Guarantee
Tom Curtis, President of Burger King US&C, said, "We're not going to get everything right every single time, but we're committed to listening intently and improving every day. When Guests choose us, they expect high-quality food, orders made the way they asked, and a team that's there when they need us. That's what these changes are about."
- BOXABL Inc. Begins Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol "BXBL"
BOXABL aims to disrupt the traditional housing construction industry by delivering affordable, high-quality homes at an accelerated pace. Its flagship product, the 361-square-foot Casita, is a studio unit complete with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities, designed to unfold on-site in under an hour.
- A Legacy Reimagined: Kansas City Chiefs Release Renderings for New Stadium Set to Open In 2031
The $3 billion state-of-the-art stadium will be fully enclosed with a translucent ETFE roof and is expected to have a total capacity of approximately 70,000. The team, along with MANICA, has worked to incorporate – and improve – many of the club's and fanbase's beloved traditions.
- Robinhood launches new Platinum Card with Function as a Core Benefit as Americans Rethink How They Invest in Their Future
Eligible Platinum Card cardholders can receive a complimentary annual Function membership, a $365 value, including access to more than 160 lab tests, testing twice per year, clinician-reviewed results, and a single platform that brings it all together.
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Can't Miss Earnings
A new season of earnings releases continued this week. Quarterly financial results from Domino's, Harley-Davidson, AT&T and Lockheed Martin were among the reports to cross the wire this week.
Catch up on all the latest earnings releases.
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