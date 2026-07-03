12 Top Press Releases from June

News provided byPR Newswire
Jul 03, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including commemorative cans from Mountain Dew, a ranking of the top universities around the world and Fox's plans to acquire Roku.
Plus, a recap of June's trending topics, including the World Cup and Father's Day.
NEW YORK, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Mountain Dew™ Marks Nearly 80 Years as an American Original by Selling Limited-Edition Commemorative Can Bundles for Five Cents
Honoring 1948 – the year Mountain Dew was born – 1,948 bundles drop exclusively on TikTok Shop spread out over three days: June 29, June 30 and July 1. Each $0.05 bundle includes a commemorative can and a 10-pack of Mountain Dew mini cans.
- U.S. News Unveils 2026-2027 Best Global Universities Rankings
"Our methodology focuses on a school's research mission and scholarly impact, helping students identify institutions that are truly at the forefront of global knowledge creation," said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News.
- Robert Irwin says the boys deserve better! - The wildlife conservationist is the new face of The Lad Collective
Known for his lifelong advocacy for wildlife as a passionate conservationist, Robert has turned his attention to a lesser-known part of the natural world: the mysterious bedding habits of the bloke in his natural habitat. The brand's signature sheet sets feature clever corner straps to keep fitted sheets in place, labelled sides so the fitted sheet is never put on the wrong way and a breathable bamboo-cotton blend designed for maximum comfort.
- Fox Corporation to Acquire Roku, Inc.
The transaction combines FOX's leading sports, news and entertainment content and the Tubi service, with Roku's leading connected TV platform, The Roku Channel, first-party data and direct relationship with more than 100 million global streaming households.
- Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, drove substantial improvements in weight, A1C, knee osteoarthritis pain, and obstructive sleep apnea, demonstrating its remarkable potential to treat obesity and its complications
In TRIUMPH-1, participants on retatrutide 12 mg lost an average of 70.3 lbs (28.3%) over 80 weeks, with 65.3% achieving a BMI below 30, no longer meeting the BMI criteria for obesity.
- Bank of America and FIFA partner with Vet Tix to Offer Thousands of Free FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tickets to Veterans, Current Military and First Responders
Together, Bank of America, Vet Tix and FIFA will contribute a total of $2.25 million, yielding thousands of free tickets including matches in all 11 U.S. Host Cities, honoring the military community and commemorating America's 250th anniversary.
- Relativity Acquires Gavel to Extend its AI Platform for Legal Data Intelligence into Microsoft Word
With the integration of Gavel, work product created in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR could be opened, drafted, edited, redlined and finalized inside Microsoft Word, with each edit syncing back to the matter in RelativityOne. The Gavel team joins Relativity, bringing deep expertise in AI-native drafting, document automation and the Microsoft Word experience that lawyers depend on.
- BANDAI CARD GAMES Reveals NARUTO CARD GAME
Designed as a strategy-focused title for the competitive trading card game audience, NARUTO CARD GAME is planned for a worldwide release in 2027.
- Rocket Lab to Acquire Iridium in Historic Deal, Creating A Fully Vertically Integrated Space Powerhouse Primed for Growth
The acquisition merges Rocket Lab's leading launch capabilities and satellite manufacturing with Iridium's global satellite communications network, spectrum, and 500-plus strong partner ecosystem to create a competitive, vertically-integrated space company that designs, builds, launches, and operates its own constellations, delivering critical communications capability to millions of users worldwide.
- Jones Soda, Bethesda Softworks' highly sought-after Vault-Tec Official Beverage Ration arriving at Club Stores across the United States, Canada
The new pack features three fan-favorite, game-inspired flavors—Nuka-Orange, Nuka-Victory, and Nuka-Cherry—bringing the iconic Nuka-Cola universe to life for fans of the critically acclaimed Fallout franchise.
- McDonald's Celebrates FIFA World Cup 26™ Worldwide with Limited-Time Meals, Exclusive Star-Studded Collectibles and Matchday Magic
Whether you are a fan cheering from the couch or a star player on the pitch, everyone can score big with the limited-time FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and Happy Meal, including collectible keepsakes featuring global soccer stars and beloved Squishmallows™, at participating McDonald's worldwide.
- Honeywell Unveils New Brands Effective Post Spin-Off: Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace
"Drawing on Honeywell's century-long legacy, these new brand identities honor our history while reflecting the bold vision and strategic focus that will define Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace as standalone companies," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Trending Topics
In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in June:
- World Cup: The 2026 men's soccer tournament dominated the wire in June, with brands across multiple industries sharing news of their product launches, events, ad campaigns and more. Among the headlines: AXE owned up to being behind a viral stunt during the tournament's opening week; Candy Crush took over a fleet of cabs in NYC for fans heading to and from matches; MADD promoted safe driving during the tournament; Govee found that the top spot to watch matches is right from the couch; and Jeep offered 100 free Wranglers if the U.S. wins it all.
- Summer Entertaining: Companies kicked their summer promos into high gear in June. From the world's largest swimming lesson to the Annual Giant BBQ Battle, event calendars were full. Brands like Topgolf and REI offered seasonal deals. Meanwhile, Kroger introduced summer food flights, ResortPass shared the best hotel daycations and Sazerac debuted new ready-to-drink cocktails perfect for summer gatherings.
- Father's Day: Press releases related to Father's Day ranged from grilling recipes—of course—to a Dads & Minis swim lesson and bonding program, a look at how dads shape their kids' work ethic, and the perfect gift for the fathers who love to fix things.
Coming Up: The PR Newswire team has been watching waves of releases tied to America's 250th anniversary sent over the wire, and we're also keeping an eye out for even more summer news, a ramp-up of back-to-school headlines, more soccer tournament press releases until a winner is declared in mid-July and more.
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