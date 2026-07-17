13 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Jul 17, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including the returns of never-ending pasta at Olive Garden and popcorn chicken at KFC, new seat options from United Airlines, and a partnership between 3M and Microsoft.
NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Olive Garden Announces the Return of its Iconic Never-Ending Pasta Pass
Passholders will enjoy 13 weeks of unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, and protein toppings, plus never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks during this year's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion.
- Thomson Reuters and KKR Announce Joint Venture for Thomson Reuters Global Print Business
As part of the transaction, Thomson Reuters will sell a 51% stake in its Global Print business to capital accounts advised by KKR. Thomson Reuters will receive approximately $500 million in gross proceeds at closing and will retain a 49% equity interest in the joint venture.
- Return of an Icon: Jeep® Brand Unveils the 2027 Wrangler Laredo
Inspired by the American Southwest and the rugged spirit of its namesake border city, Wrangler Laredo delivers an unmistakable personality through heritage colors, bold graphics, bronze accents and the return of the highly coveted tan soft-top.
- Lilly to acquire AtaiBeckley to advance therapies for treatment-resistant depression and other mental health conditions
Emerging research indicates that treatment-resistant depression and other serious mental health conditions may involve a loss of synaptic plasticity, the brain's ability to form and strengthen connections in regions critical to mood regulation. AtaiBeckley's therapies are designed to restore synaptic connectivity and aim to promote the growth of new neural connections.
- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Florida Energy Pathway Project
The new intrastate natural gas infrastructure project in south Florida will be developed, constructed and operated by PPC in order to expand natural gas transportation capacity to address regional supply constraints, enhance system reliability and extend natural gas infrastructure to serve homes and businesses.
- United Launches Another Economy Class Innovation: Economy Plus Seats With Extra Elbow Room
A row of Economy Plus seats on its new Airbus A321XLR aircraft will provide extra elbow room and access to a shared table across an open middle seat. This new Economy Plus offering will be available for sale starting later this year.
- KFC® Answers Fans' Calls (and Comments) With the Return of Popcorn Chicken, Reigniting Obsession Nationwide
"As we continue our Kentucky Fried Comeback journey, this menu item return shows our commitment to listening to our most passionate fans by giving them exactly what they're craving. We're nodding to nostalgia as we simultaneously modernize the brand and how it shows up throughout the world," said Melissa Cash, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S.
- The Home Depot Debuts 2026 Halloween Collection with New Giants, Interactive Tech and Fan Favorite Returns
The viral 12 FT SKELLY™ giant returns with technology upgrades including custom sounds, light and servo motor movements. The roster of giant décor is expanding with an 11 FT Giant-Sized Mummy and 8 FT Perilous Plant Monster. The collection launches on HomeDepot.com and The Home Depot app starting July 16, and the products will hit Home Depot store shelves starting in late August.
- Farmers Insurance® Introduces a Refreshing Approach to Understand Insurance
"Farmers is introducing tools that help make insurance easier to navigate—highlighting what is and is not covered, offering coverage reviews even if your policy is with another insurer, and, in some cases, helping consumers explore alternatives when Farmers isn't a fit for them," said Eleanor Solomon, Head of Creative for Farmers Insurance.
- State Affairs Raises $70 Million to Help Institutions Navigate the Policy and Regulatory Economy
As policy increasingly shapes markets, industries and capital allocation, State Affairs is building the real-time intelligence infrastructure for the institutions that make, influence and respond to policy - from elected officials and government agencies to some of the world's largest enterprises.
- 3M and Microsoft announce strategic partnership to advance AI data center infrastructure and enterprise transformation
Together, the companies will combine Microsoft's digital and hyperscale infrastructure with 3M's materials science and precision manufacturing to accelerate AI adoption and strengthen the physical networks required for the growth of cloud and AI workloads.
- AT&T to Offer Free Calls to Countries Playing in Soccer's Biggest Matches
Existing AT&T wireless customers can make free international long-distance calls from the U.S. to the countries playing in the semi-final, third-place, and final matches on their eligible match days: July 14, 15, 18 and 19.
- Book the Restaurant, Then the Room: OpenTable Reveals the 2026 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America
OpenTable's latest dining insights show that hotel restaurants are playing a bigger role in how people plan where to go, where to stay and what to book before they arrive. 61% of Americans have chosen a destination because of its food or restaurant scene, and among respondents planning to travel this summer, 60% have booked a hotel specifically because of its restaurant.
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Can't Miss Earnings
A new season of earnings releases kicked off this week. Quarterly financial results from Abbott, Bank of America, PNC, United Airlines and Conagra were among the early reports to cross the wire.
Catch up on all the latest earnings releases.
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