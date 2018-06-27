12 Ranked Tennis Pro, Sam Querrey, Joins Carbonadi Vodka As Global Brand Ambassador

"I'm really excited to partner with Carbonadi and represent the brand as an ambassador. I have had the privilege of meeting the executives at Carbonadi and the excitement is mutual. I'm extremely impressed with the direction and entrepreneurial spirit of the young brand. Not only am I a fan of the product but I look forward to helping them grow the brand in the coming years."

Querrey, newly married, discovered Carbonadi while on a flight en route to his bachelor party. He and his friends were astonished by the pristine quality, ultra-smooth texture, and organic characteristic of the liquid that he decided to reach out to the young company and listen to their story.

Carbonadi is an ultra-premium Italian sipping vodka that was created to elevate the vodka experience. Made from 100% organic winter wheat from the Piedmont region of northern Italy, Carbonadi is filtered through thousands of carats of raw black diamonds known as carbonados, and micro-oxygenated to create an elite level smoothness and silk-like texture.

"Carbonadi aims to change the way vodka is enjoyed. An elevated vodka befits a perfect serve and the Carbonadi experience should be savored as a fine whiskey or scotch," says Ricky Miller III, CEO. ''We are committed to excellence and will continue to share our spirit with the world. It is a privilege to support an athlete on the rise who represents the integrity and authenticity that is a true reflection of Carbonadi."

Carbonadi is available at leading retailers, hotels, fine dining and exclusive accounts throughout California and Nevada with plans for expansion to New York and Florida by the end of 2018. Carbonadi Vodka is 80 proof, 40% alcohol by volume, and is available in 1L bottles with a suggested retail price of $89.99. The 750mL bottles will be available with a suggested retail price of $69.99 starting in July. Packaged in an elegant black bottle with white and gold trim, Carbonadi's distinctive design embodies modern luxury.

information, please visit www.HouseOfCarbonadi.com and follow Carbonadi on Instagram @HouseOfCarbonadi, and on Twitter @CasaDiCarbonadi.

