12 Students Win National Art Contest

The winners, who received their stuffed creations in March 2021, are:

Six and Under:

Uni-bat , submitted by Yaelis in Amsterdam, New York

, submitted by Yaelis in Juny the Cool Crocodile , submitted by Zackart in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

, submitted by Zackart in Rio Grande, Leo the Leopardcorn , submitted by Kayleigh in Franklin Square, New York

, submitted by Kayleigh in Tangy the Lemonade, submitted by Abhilynn in San Antonio, Texas

Seven to 12:

Coco the Koala , submitted by Jackson in Russellville , New York

, submitted by in , Pugtato, submitted by Reece in Kihei, Hawaii

NeaPAWlitan Cat , submitted by Gracelyn in Plainfield, Indiana

, submitted by Gracelyn in Kitten Cupcake, submitted by Kelly

13 to 18:

Little Mushroom Man , submitted by Trinity in San Marcos, Texas

, submitted by in Cuteness with a Cherry on Top , submitted by Olivia in North Scipio, Indiana

, submitted by Olivia in Astronaut Octopus , submitted by Karis in State College, Pennsylvania

, submitted by Karis in My Sweet Little Friend , submitted by Iris in Nashville, Tennessee

"Thank you so much for putting this awesome contest together," said Jackson's mother, Brittney. "Jackson has been proudly carrying Coco the Koala around everywhere!"

According to Time4Learning Founder and President John Edelson, art has become a vital outlet for children, especially during the pandemic.

"We need art now, more than ever," said Edelson. "It allows our children to have a voice and express themselves, while bringing people and ideas together. In addition, their designs tap into their vivid imaginations while reinforcing key learning skills."

