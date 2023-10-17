12 TIDES BRINGS OCEAN-FARMED KELP TO SNACK AISLES NATIONWIDE WITH WHOLE FOODS MARKET

News provided by

12 Tides

17 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 12 Tides, a leader in foods made from organic kelp, today announced the national launch of its Organic Puffed Kelp Chips in select Whole Foods Market stores. This expansion will make 12 Tides' award-winning organic kelp products accessible to a broader audience of ocean-conscious snackers and will allow the brand to scale their efforts to support coastal kelp-growing communities.

Continue Reading
12 Tides plant-based, nutrient-dense, organic puffed kelp chips are crafted from kelp grown on North American ocean farms.
12 Tides plant-based, nutrient-dense, organic puffed kelp chips are crafted from kelp grown on North American ocean farms.

Since launching in late 2020, 12 Tides has gained significant momentum, selling over 1.5 million bags and expanding to 1,500+ natural channel stores. The Whole Foods Market expansion will allow the brand to continue its rapid growth and bring the ecological and nutritional benefits of kelp to consumers across the country.

12 Tides sources 100% of its kelp from small-scale ocean farms in North America. Kelp is a restorative and zero-input crop, meaning it requires no freshwater, arable land, pesticides or fertilizers. Kelp farming also restores ocean ecosystems by improving water quality, reducing acidification by absorbing CO2, and boosting marine biodiversity.

As a leading retailer in organic and natural products, Whole Foods Market has recently recognized kelp in its original form for its ability to absorb carbon in the atmosphere. Whole Foods Market included 12 Tides in its list of top food trends for 2023 and selected the brand to participate in its inaugural Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP) On the Verge cohort.

"We've had a great relationship with 12 Tides since their 2021 launch in Whole Foods Market stores," said Adam Pickard, Grocery Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market. "We appreciate their mission to support coastal kelp-growing communities and are glad to bring their Organic Puffed Kelp Chips to more of our customers."

"Whole Foods Market has been a key supporter of 12 Tides since our earliest days," says 12 Tides Co-Founder Pat Schnettler. "We are excited to bring our mission around ocean regeneration to Whole Foods Market shoppers nationwide."

12 Tides flavors now available at select Whole Foods Market stores include:

  • Sea Salt
  • Everything
  • Chili Pepper

Find a Whole Foods Market store near you and elevate your snacking experience with a delicious blend of taste, wellness, and environmental benefits.

ABOUT 12 TIDES

Based in San Francisco, 12 Tides was founded in 2020 by a life-long ocean conservationist with a mission to reimagine our relationship with the oceans through tasty, ocean-positive snacks. The plant-based, nutrient-dense, organic puffed kelp chips are crafted from kelp grown on North American ocean farms. 12 Tides is a B Corp and member of 1% for the Planet and uses entirely industrially compostable packaging.

In addition to Whole Foods Market stores, 12 Tides is available in select natural-channel stores such as Erewhon, Natural Grocers, PCC and New Seasons and online on Thrive Market and Amazon. To learn more about 12 Tides, please visit www.12tides.com or follow the brand's ocean-positive mission on Instagram and Tiktok.

SOURCE 12 Tides

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.