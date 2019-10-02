12-time Olympic Medalist, U.S. Swimmer Ryan Lochte Launches New Fitness Program With Fitplan Ahead Of 2020 Summer Olympics

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitplan, a personal training app that connects members to world-class trainers and athletes for their workout plans and expert advice, is joining forces with 12-time Olympic medalist, Ryan Lochte, to launch a new training program inspired by Lochte's own workout regimen. The program is available on the Fitplan app today and features explosive, dynamic workouts designed to build strength and improve athletic performance.

"With the 2020 Summer Olympics fast approaching, I train every day," said Lochte. "Working with Fitplan to develop this program allows me to personally share what I do to get ready for my biggest competitions to a vast network of like-minded and inspired people who are looking for new workouts and ideas. I'm really excited to launch this program with such a perfect partner and couldn't be happier to be a part of the Fitplan team."

Lochte is a four-time Olympian and a favorite for the USA Swimming Men's National Team heading into Tokyo 2020. With the release of his personal program, he joins an elite roster of pro athletes and trainers that includes baseball great Alex Rodriguez - whose belief in the app led him to also become an investor - pro football star Christian McCaffrey, and 50+ other fitness personalities. As part of the Fitplan squad, Lochte will be able to combine his athleticism and influence to reach people who are looking for accessible on-demand personal training.

Commenting on the partnership with Lochte, Fitplan co-founder and CEO, Landon Hamilton added, "Our mission with Fitplan has always been to deliver the best in on-demand fitness through the most decorated and respected trainers and athletes so adding him to the roster is a natural fit. We can't wait for Fitplan users to check out his program and dive into his Olympic-level program."

Launched in 2016 by Cam Speck and Landon Hamilton, Fitplan's training routines vary in both length and intensity, catering to all levels of experience, from beginner to expert. Workouts range from 20- to 30-minute routines for those crunched for time, to more intense 90-minute workouts and extended multi-week plans.

Fitplan features an active community of fitness enthusiasts with its roster of fitness personalities and athletes reaching a combined social audience of more than 170 million people.

Available on iPhone and Android, Fitplan offers a seven-day free trial and multiple affordable subscription options thereafter. To learn more, visit https://www.fitplanapp.com/ .

About Fitplan

Launched in 2016, Fitplan is a mobile fitness app and network of like-minded individuals who share a passion for health, wellness, and fitness. Fitplan empowers its members by providing access to the exact training strategies and workout plans used by the world's best trainers and fitness personalities. Fitplan provides the blueprint for users to track progress, connect with a vast, supportive online community, and train alongside 50+ world-class athletes, coaches, and trainers through exclusive videos and tutorials.

SOURCE Fitplan