12 Time Winners: Ward North American Clinches 2019 northAmerican® Van Lines Agent of the Year Award

"Dedication to quality, and to providing each customer with superior service and the best possible moving experience, is the foundation on which northAmerican and its agents have operated for over 85 years," said Kevin Murphy, VP and General Manager of North American Van Lines, Inc. "Winning the Agent of the Year award is no easy feat, with fierce competition. Winning the award 12 times is truly a remarkable accomplishment that could only be achieved by an organization that genuinely embodies quality and a commitment to excellence. Ward North American is such an organization and we are honored to have them as part of the northAmerican agent family."

"We are honored to represent North American Van Lines as their Agent of the Year," says Kevin Ankenbauer, President and Owner of Ward North American. "This award is a testament to the commitment our entire organization has for delivering exceptional experiences for our customers. Our world, our industry and our customer is not the same year over year. Adapting our processes, our approach and our mindset to meet those changes with the passion that defines our culture, is what has put us in a position for repeat success. I don't have the words to express how proud I am of this incredible team of committed employees and drivers!"

The northAmerican Van Lines Agent of the Year award recognizes the agent that attains the best overall scores in categories including service quality, hauling growth, sales growth, safety performance, and demonstrates the "Power of Blue" in supporting fellow agents and customers.

About Ward North American

Ward North American is a nationally recognized provider of household goods moving and storage services. Through unparalleled hiring practices, training processes and quality assurance measures, Ward North American strives to redefine the industry with every move. Ward North American has proudly represented northAmerican Van Lines for 40 years. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Ward North American operates from five locations in Texas and one in Arizona. Ward North American employs a staff of nearly 600 and operates a dedicated national fleet of over 100 drivers. Find out more at www.wardnorthamerican.com.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 500 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at www.northamerican.com.

