12-Time X Games Gold Medalist and Global Skateboarding Legend Nyjah Huston Teams Up with Social CBD

Social CBD is a leader in 21st Century wellness, available in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide. Social CBD continues to set industry standards and remains lab-tested to ensure a high-quality product promise that is Pure, Powerful and Honest , and guarantees a consistent 0.0% THC wellness experience. If a professional athlete under regular testing can use these products with confidence, so can every consumer in the US.

"Social CBD is supporting me in my biggest goal-- to be as focused and prepared as possible to win gold," said Huston. "Whatever the competition, I'm always there to do my best. With Social CBD's promise of 0.0% THC products for focus, rest and recovery, I feel confident in my performance."

"Social CBD values trust and transparency -- because we implement above and beyond testing processes, that exceed industry standards, we are proud to deliver on a product promise of 0.0% THC for Nyjah and all consumers," said Social CBD President, Angelo Lombardi. "From our mass distribution, to providing a QR code link to test results right on the box, Social CBD has earned consumer trust. Now with Nyjah embracing Social CBD as part of his health and wellness regimen, we are sharing a positive message with consumers across the country and soon to the world when he takes center stage in Tokyo."

For more information on Social CBD, please visit: www.TheSocialCBD.com

About Social CBD:

Founded in 2019, Portland-based Social CBD has an unapologetic promise to provide high-quality, lab-tested Pure, Powerful and Honest CBD products. Social CBD is a subsidiary of Sentia Wellness and utilizes extensive world-class manufacturing and laboratory analyses that exceed industry standards for maximum potency without risk of impurities. For more information on Social CBD, please visit: www.TheSocialCBD.com.

About Nyjah Huston:

Deemed "The X-Factor" by ESPN as the skateboarding phenom who will change the course of the sport over the next decade, Team USA's Nyjah Huston, who is the reigning 2019 SLS World Champion (for the third consecutive year), has steadily progressed the world of men's street skateboarding and action sports since becoming the youngest X Games competitor at age 11. He has taken home 12 X Games gold medals and three "Best Male Action Sports Athlete" ESPY Awards (2013, 2014, 2019). 24-year-old Huston touts a historic collection of titles and trophies over his illustrious 13-year career, and continues his reign as the winningest, most decorated professional skateboarder in history. Huston had the rare honor of releasing his first signature shoe with Nike in Spring 2018 and the Nyjah 2 is set for a Spring 2020 release. He continues to gain momentum as he approaches what he hopes to be his first Olympics in Tokyo 2020, when skateboarding also makes its Olympic debut. The prodigy, entrepreneur, philanthropist (Let It Flow) and born risk-taker shows us what living life, seemingly void of all fear, looks like. Huston originally hails from Davis, CA, and currently resides in Southern California.

For more on Nyjah Huston, visit Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and Nyjah's Huston's Official Site .

Media Contact:

Darren Gold

The Rose Group

c/o Social CBD

darren@therosegrp.com

Kaley Elliott

The Rose Group

c/o Social CBD

kaley@therosegrp.com

SOURCE Social CBD

Related Links

http://www.TheSocialCBD.com

