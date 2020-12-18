12 Women in Tech to Know in 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's rapidly changing circumstances have put technology development into overdrive. These women are at the forefront of innovation. Check out this list of Women in Tech to watch in 2021 from Pagne PR.

Amy Ouzoonian, MoodConnect

Amy created a space for people to process emotions and experience a sense of community. "People often respond with 'I'm fine' when that's really not the case. I want to make mental health less taboo and help others communicate." MoodConnect is an app that connects how you're feeling to resources and others who are feeling the same.

Angie Madara, Growd

Angie created a system that designs and matches children to co-curricular activities in sports, music, and arts. "Hearing the results the parents see is the best part. We work with more than 30,000 children, connecting them to resources and activities we provide."

Bee Law, Quirktastic

Bee always loved anime and gaming. "I realized it was difficult joining the anime or gaming communities available, especially as women or people of color." Quirktastic is a social networking app for hobbyists and lovers of all things fandom.

Carlita Kelly, Vive Guide App

Carlita saw a common trend when traveling. Finding local activities wasn't found in just one place. "Vive Guide App wants to cultivate a community in our platform. Ignite wanderlust in people so when cities are ready to open, the hospitality industry will be revitalized."

Chekesha Van Putten, Castango

Castango embraces the changes in how people complete transactions and hire remote talent. "To choose to be an actress or a model takes a lot of courage. People see it as glamorous, but any person that pursues this career has to face a lot of challenges." Chekesha created a place where vetted talent can meet those who need their services, even virtual ones!

Jessica Toh, Huckleberry Labs

Huckleberry is an app that utilizes technology and sleep experts to improve children's sleep. "It is so rewarding to hear people say we saved their sanity, or saved their marriage, or that they are thankful we exist in the parenting space."

Manon Martin, Les Aimants

Manon has created a "Bridal Lab" to ease brides-to-be shopping experience. "I want brides to feel like they can comfortably walk down the aisle, with a customized affordable dress." Les Aimants uses technology for brides to design their perfect dress with 3D fittings tailored to their body shape and style. They offer unparalleled choices for the modern bride, ethically made in New York within 12 weeks.

Mercedes Molloy, Safe Squad Mobile App

As a survivor of assault, Mercedes developed a solution that could empower others. "By creating a mobile application that provides user safety and peace of mind for their loved ones, the next girl out there does not have to say 'me too.' Because frankly, it's a club that no one should be a part of."

Nicole Hartwig, Capri for Girls

Nicole created Capri, a personal finance app for girls as a way to pay it forward. "Most teens don't get a financial education at all. Every young woman deserves to have the practical financial knowledge she'll need to succeed for the rest of her life. That's what Capri is about."

Nicole Phillips, Qatch

Qatch creates personable shopping recommendations sent right to your phone! "We highlight ethical and sustainable labels, as well as female and minority owned brands. We can amplify amazing stories and missions through our platform to make a difference on a larger scale."

Olivia Pederson, Sustaio

Olivia is on a mission to build a community that is educated to collectively shift demand and guide consumers to circular sustainable living. "I want people to be empowered to take agency of their life and work on reducing impact on the planet."

Trisha Goyal, Break the Love

Trisha built a digital tennis club that allows users to compete with players everywhere! Learn from pros without having to break the bank or spend too much time scheduling. An even bigger plus? "We want people to have safe access to sports. Tennis is one of the only sports you can play while practicing social distancing."

Media Contact

[email protected]

Related Links

Pagne PR

SOURCE Pagne PR