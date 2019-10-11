12-Year-Old Boy Wins National Poster Contest, Trip to D.C.

The poster contest is part of the Housing America campaign, which was begun by the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) as a way to call attention to the national need for decent, safe, affordable housing in sustainable communities. In a statement accompanying his winning poster, Lasalle explained that home is "a tree where the roots are strengthened by the love of [his] mother, who helps [him] grow."

"We are always excited to share the work of these talented young artists with the world," said NAHRO CEO Adrianne Todman. "Their heartfelt messages highlight the positive impact of a safe, affordable place to call home, and the importance of the work that housing agencies do."

For 10 years, the poster contest has provided a platform for talented young artists who live in affordable housing. Hundreds of children, ages 5-18, submitted their posters to local competitions held by public housing authorities nationwide. Each piece of art visually shares the child's thoughts on what their home means to them. A panel of judges chose 13 posters, which will all be featured in the 2020 "What Home Means to Me" calendar. This year's panel included Department of Housing and Urban Development Assistant Secretary of Public and Indian Housing Hunter Kurtz, National League of Cities CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony, and College to Congress Communications Director Domonique James.

The winning artworks are being showcased online at the Housing America website and on NAHRO's Twitter account at @nahronational. In March 2020, the grand prize winner will be given the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. to tour the Capitol, meet their state representatives, and be an ambassador for affordable housing.

About Housing America

Housing America is a public awareness campaign that raises national awareness of the need for and importance of safe, quality, affordable housing through education, advocacy, and empowerment. Now celebrating its 12th year, the campaign's activities include the annual "What Home Means to Me" poster contest and Housing America Month, which is celebrated each October.

About NAHRO

NAHRO, established in 1933, is a membership organization of almost 20,000 housing and community development agencies and professionals throughout the United States whose mission is to create affordable housing and safe, viable communities that enhance the quality of life for all Americans, especially those of low- and moderate-income. NAHRO's membership administers more than 3 million housing units for 7.6 million people.

