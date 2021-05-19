12-year-old Girl Publishes The GIVID, a "Captivating" Novella About the Future of COVID Vaccination; Offers Copy to President Biden, VP Harris, Speaker Pelosi, Congress and All Governors

POTOMAC, Md., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linz Audain, MD, JD, Ph.D., CEO of Elegant Publishing, LLC, is pleased to announce the publication of The GIVID by 12-year-old author, Sosena (Sosi) Audain. GIVID is an acronym made up by Sosi. It stands for Government Issued Vaccination Identification. A GIVID is the document given by the government after one has received COVID vaccination. A CDC Vaccination Card is an example of a GIVID. In the future, 2024, to be exact, COVID-19 has progressed, and governments worldwide are mandating COVID vaccination for everyone. GIVIDs are tightly regulated. Individuals receive a GIVID in the form of a bar code on a card after they have been vaccinated. Bar code scanners are dispensed by the government to all establishments. Life and work are difficult without a GIVID. Forced vaccination gives rise to the "GIVID Rebellion." The GIVID is an action-packed story of the adventures of members of the GIVID Rebellion led by computer genius Zed Middleton and the law enforcement heroine, 16-year-old Audra Raisa, who tries to stop them. "Yes, admittedly, I am just a little biased: Sosi is my daughter," says Dr. Audain. "However, others who have read the book agree that the book is captivating and entertaining. It gets us all to think about what might happen if a significant number of us do not get vaccinated, thereby allowing COVID-19 to progress."

Sosi Audain with her own GIVID. The GIVID.

The book is available as an ebook and audiobook on Sosi's author website, www.sosiaudain.com. The book's Amazon link is https://www.amazon.com/dp/B094WD933V. It is also available on www.barnesandnoble.com.

