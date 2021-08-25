12-Year-Old Grace Mezzanotte is "Soaring"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Mezzanotte, a 12-year-old pop singer from South Florida, released her debut single "Soaring" on June 29, 2021, to high praise from both critics and fans alike. An uplifting piano melody about staying on the high road during challenging times, "Soaring" resonated with listeners who watched Grace's music videos on social media over 50,000 times in just the first week.

Grace Mezzanote Just Sayin' Album Cover

"Just Sayin" is an acoustic pop song celebrating young love and conveys the power of an unspoken bond. It is the title track of Grace Mezzanotte's first album, which is produced by Ron Anthony of Moonshot Music.

"Just Sayin" will be available on all streaming platforms Friday night at midnight August 27, 2021.

"I'm really excited for the release of 'Just Sayin.' I had a lot of fun recording it and genuinely love the way it came out," says Mezzanotte. "I enjoy working with (Producer) Ron (Anthony) and he was able to help me create a beautiful, deeply personal song that I hope touches people's hearts."

Ron Anthony, Partner, Moonshot Music, agrees, "We couldn't be more thrilled to share Grace's title track to her album 'Just Sayin.' Grace is a very talented young artist and 'Just Sayin' is an endearing follow-up to 'Soaring,' her debut single."

About Grace Mezzanotte:

Grace Mezzanotte is a pop artist under the Moonshot Music record label. Her Spotify Bio reads, "I am 12 years old. I love God, my family, the USA, my friends, my teachers, and my golden doodles "Jersey" and "BamBam." I also love Notre Dame, because I do, and well, because I must. Music is my passion; I especially enjoy singing and song writing. I also play piano and guitar, dance, and act. I'm very grateful to all the people helping me pursue my dreams. I hope that my music makes you smile, I'm just sayin'."

https://gracemezzanotte.com

About Moonshot Music:

Moonshot Music is a record label and music publisher representing top artists across all genres.

https://moonshotmusic.com

