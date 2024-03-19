$120,000 Awarded to Six Emerging Environmental Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonpartisan business group E2 and sustainability-driven hotel brand 1 Hotels announced today the 2024 E2 1 Hotels Fellowship class at E2. This is the sixth year of the annual fellowship, which awards six young business leaders $20,000 each to execute projects that advance sustainability and clean energy and environmental policies in America.

Many of this year's projects focus on the equitable transition to the clean economy and providing resources to access the benefits of the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

"We're at the beginning of a clean energy revolution in America – one led by young entrepreneurs like these," said Bob Keefe E2 executive director. "Thanks to Barry Sternlicht and the Sternlicht Sustainability Fund, E2 can help support them as they work to improve our environment, our economy and our world."

Started in 2017 with a generous donation from 1 Hotels founder Barry Sternlicht and the Sternlicht Sustainability Fund, the fellowship program is designed to help early career environmentally minded entrepreneurs and community leaders to create and implement unique projects at the intersection of economy and environment.

"Young people hold the keys to a cleaner economy and a more sustainable world," Sternlicht said. "These young business leaders and their projects illustrate how we can unlock the promise of a better environment and a better economy through entrepreneurship, innovation and passion. I'm thrilled through E2 we can help them execute on their great ideas."

In addition to support for their projects, fellows also receive mentorship from E2 members across the country and membership into E2's Emerging Leaders program. For information on past E2 1 Hotels fellows and their projects, visit https://www.e2.org/fellows.

2024 E2 1 Hotels Fellows & Their Projects

Steve Engler, New York City, NY

Develop a virtual community for current and prospective clean energy installers from disadvantaged communities and nontraditional backgrounds that provides resources about succeeding as a technician.

Wawa Gatheru, Philadelphia, PA

Create a video series exploring the unique narratives of three Black clean energy business leaders that will be shared on social media.

Sacha-Rose Phillips, Minneapolis, MN

Provide an online resource for small businesses to identify, track and use the tax incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Kyle Rudzinski, Boulder, CO

Produce and disseminate a white paper about a regenerative agriculture green bank as a path to scale regenerative ag practices sooner.

Diamond Spratling, Atlanta, GA

Develop a six-month educational programming about local energy policy to be provided to Black women business owners.

Nenha Young, Washington, DC

Execute comprehensive outreach to develop a robust communication strategy amplifying the economic development opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged communities in the clean energy transition.

